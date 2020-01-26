NBA legend Kobe Bryant died suddenly and tragically January 26, 2020. The former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard was in a tragic helicopter crash, reports are saying. The death of the former NBA Most Valuable Player was first reported by TMZ, and many fans, friends and family members of Bryant hoped that it was fake news. Unfortunately, it was quickly confirmed that the player was indeed involved in the crash and that there were no survivors.

Bryant has left an impressive basketball resume behind himself and he is a big reason why the NBA has become so popular.

He was among at least four people traveling in his private helicopter over Calabasas, California. Authorities are currently investigating the crash and the cause of the crash is still unknown. Bryant's wife, Vanessa, was not among passengers, according to reports.

The helicopter crash

The helicopter crash occurred around 10 AM, local time, in the hills above Calabasas. Weather and fog most likely contributed to the crash but further investigation will reveal the exact cause of the crash. Bryant died at the age of 41 and his death is one of the most tragic in recent history.

One of the greatest athletes this world has ever known has passed away, and it happened suddenly.

Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Bryant is survived by his four daughters, with the youngest one born just last June.

Bryant's legacy

Kobe Bryant's 20-year basketball career will go down as one of the greatest careers of all time.

Bryant is considered one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA and many consider him the second-best shooting guard, just behind Michael Jordan. He spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five championships, with 18 All-Star appearances.

Bryant was always one of the hardest-working players with an incredible work ethic. His love for the game was unmatched and he had big plans after he retired from professional basketball in 2016.

As one of the best scorers in NBA history, the shooting guard had managed to take the third spot on the all-time scoring list with 33,643 career points. He was surpassed by LeBron James on January 25, one day before his death.

The NBA legend congratulated James on his massive achievement, which was, unfortunately, his last tweet. "Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames . Much respect my brother #33644," Bryant tweeted, shortly after the Los Angeles Lakers forward scored points to surpass him on the all-time scoring list.

This is a sad day for the NBA and for sports fans all over the world.

"Black Mamba" was an inspiration to many athletes and it is safe to say that the world will not be the same without him.

Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant.