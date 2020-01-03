Jennifer Lopez, sometimes called Jlo, has had the best holiday season so far, it seems! She spent her holiday with her lover, Alex Rodriguez, and with their children.

Lopez said that the holiday had refueled her for her 2020 journey. She noted that it was a wonderful moment. Jlo also noted that spending time with her family makes her excited to go out there and make them proud again. Jennifer shared photos of her and Alex kissing in front of a Christmas tree, as well as snaps from their New Year Celebration with the children.

According to Eonline, last year was very fun-filled and thrilling for the performer as she celebrated her big 50th birthday. In a hit movie, she did a blockbuster tour and was nominated for many awards. Jennifer Lopez is at full speed this year as she has already won the Spotlight Award at the 31st Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Jennifer Lopez has already been up for many Awards

Jennifer said that she believes that there's always more to do as an artist if you keep growing. She is absolutely right as the star has already been up for SAG Award and Golden Globe Award this month.

She is also up for the big Super Bowl 2020 performance.

Some fans aren't surprised that Jlo is up for a lot of awards this year because she is always at the top of her game.

Jennifer Lopez gave a wonderful speech after her Super Bowl acceptance

Jlo thanked her longtime manager and a close friend called Benny Medina. She appreciated him for always motivating her. Madina is also Lopez's Godfather.

Jennifer expressed gratitude to her manager, saying that Madina makes her feel like a winner everyday. Of

She ended her speech saying that all talented women producing films, directing films and writing films should never give up. Lopez ended by saying that no is only an opportunity. Lopez has inspired a lot of people through her speech. She has never disappointed her fans so they know that she would do great this year.

Rocking her favorite leggings

According to the Daily Mail, Jennifer Lopez was seen wearing one of her favorite things, which is her black leggings. it's leggings that she used to wear. She decided to wear them and it got fans really happy to see her wearing things she likes. "The Jenny From The Block" hitmaker made the most from her look on New Year's Eve in satin legwear. She matched it with her black turtleneck.

The year just started but it's clear that Jennifer Lopez is already making headlines. Fans can't wait to see Jenny at the Super Bowl because she has already promised to give fans the best experience.

Fans also hope that we see more loved-up photos of Lopez and Rodriguez, including the beautiful children.