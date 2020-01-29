Russ and Paola Mayfield, of "90 Day Fiancé," are back from their trip to Orlando, and they couldn't be more pleased with the experience.

The couple posted a photo of themselves with their baby, on their Instagram, January 27, 2020.

Russ said, in his post that the family trip was the best he has ever been on. He tagged "travelbyjencom, kickitwiththestar, jetsetvacationscom, luxetravelcollection."

Fans comment on Russ Mayfield post

Russ does not reply to comments but, some of his followers commented.

One of his followers said that they lived in Orlando, very close to where Russ's picture was taken.

She later said that she would have loved to have met him and his family.

Another follower said that it was glad they had a good time.

His fans were happy that he was having a good time with his family, although, one of them was scared for them because, when she went to Orlando, she caught the flu. She expressed concern in her comment, hoping the Mayfield family did not pass the flu to them.

Someone else commented, saying that she did not like Westgate because she felt like they were scammers, and that they were the worst organization she had ever worked with.

She also said that she was glad the family enjoyed their experience, but she did not like the place.

Paola Mayfield looking happy in her picture in Orlando

The "90 Day Fiancé" cast member posted a photo of herself and her family. She looked delighted in the picture, with a broad smile. On her caption, she said that family was everything. She described her weekend trip as a lovely weekend. She used the hashtag, "grateful."

A fellow cast member, Annie Toborowsky, married to David Toborowsky, commented two heart emojis.

One of her followers complimented her husband's beard.

Another one said that she loved the hotel and that she always stayed there whenever she moved to Orlando, even though she lived in Florida.

A fan also expressed love for the family, saying that she loved the little family. She also prayed that God should bless them and help them to overcome every of their problem. She told them to keep smiling and loving each other no matter what.

Then someone asked if the "90 Day Fiance" alum was staying at Westgate because that was where she used to stay. The follower also revealed that she was going to Orlando in May and was planning to stay there.

Russ and Paola love to spend time with each other with their one-year-old baby, Axel, who just celebrated his first birthday on January 3, 2020. The birthday party was very beautiful with balloons and decorations. It seems like a blessing for the couple to watch their little joy grow every day. Even though Paola did not enjoy staying at home to take care of her bundle of joy when he was a newborn, she is now very used to her baby and loves to stay with him.