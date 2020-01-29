Legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood is on the threshold of the 90s. He has been calling the shots for nearly half a century and has nearly as many films to his credit. Three cowboy Movies in quick succession brought him into the limelight and marked him as an actor who could handle any type of role. These films were “A Fistful of Dollars” in 1964, “For a Few Dollars More” in 1965 followed by “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” in 1966. Five years later, in 1971, he gave a remarkable performance in “Dirty Harry.” Clint Eastwood gave another sterling performance in the “The Mule” in 2018.

He bagged four Academy Awards for his 2004 movie “Million Dollar Baby.” He acted in and directed this movie which was about boxing.

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of #MillionDollarBaby, we take a look back at Clint Eastwood's four-time Oscar-winning film, starring Eastwood, @HilarySwank, and Morgan Freeman. https://t.co/dVNDhuKNFi pic.twitter.com/fUHZuW6Tmo — IMDb (@IMDb) January 28, 2020

Daily Mail UK makes mention of his recent interaction with Alison Hammond on a talk show. In the course of the chat, Clint Eastwood revealed that he still cherishes a poncho he wore in one of the movies.

The movie was “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and the grizzled mercenary wore it. This movie cemented his place in Hollywood as the obvious choice to play the role of a cowboy. Sergio Leone directed the movie. On the topic of the poncho, the actor said, "I still have that, yeah… it's sitting in a glass case. Never been washed.”

It was an illustrious career for Clint Eastwood

Leone lifted Clint Eastwood onto a pedestal where he continues to occupy a prominent position.

In the initial stages of his career, he was a struggling B list actor but his contact with Leone came as a turning point and his fortune changed. Of course, he was associated with the genre of Westerns by virtue of an American TV series “Rawhide.” Clint portrayed the role of Rowdy Yates in it for seven seasons. Then came the break in the form of Leone's epic. He admits the experience in the TV series helped him in his career.

Daily Mail UK says Clint Eastwood directed 38 films, the first being a psychological thriller “Play Misty For Me” in 1971. While on the subject, he says he does not have any plan to give up directing. It was his passion. He said, "I like doing it, it's nice to be able to have a paying job.” His logic is simple – as a director, he can open the door for others to be on the screen. Incidentally, Alison Hammond had traveled to Los Angeles with the sole purpose of interviewing Clint Eastwood on his latest directorial offering “Richard Jewell.’

Clint Eastwood turns real-life hero Richard Jewell into a martyr to his cause – review https://t.co/5pMltZLdfF — The Independent (@Independent) January 28, 2020

Clint Eastwood feels he has much more to offer

According to Calgary Herald, the cowboy lad of the Dollars trilogy feels age is no constraint to direct films.

Clint Eastwood is 89 now and his latest movie as a director is “Richard Jewell.” Its storyline is about the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing. The Hollywood veteran says he wants to keep making movies into his 90s. His decision to begin directing in the1970s stemmed from the desire to be in touch with the world of movies once people got tired of seeing him on screen. It speaks volumes for his ability behind the camera that goes to prove his dedication to this form of entertainment.

Westerns suited Clint Eastwood

The world of movies has kept changing with the times and the tastes of the audience. In the 1960s, there used to be movies on diverse topics.

Westerns were popular as were the ones based on WWII and spying. These were usually male-dominated. There were also musicals. In those movies, the heroes had to outwit their opponents by sheer strength, both physical and mental. Clint Eastwood excelled. Now his age does not make any difference to the way he handles his movies. In 2018, at the age of 88, Clint Eastwood acted and directed “The Mule” also, it related to drug trafficking.