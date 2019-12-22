Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have reportedly just revealed a huge secret about their relationship status. According to Hollywood News Daily, Brad and Jennifer announced that they are back together. The announcement allegedly went down on December 14 during Aniston's holiday party.

Details concerning Brad and Jennifer's reconciliation have been allegedly revealed by a source close to both stars who first leaked the story to New Idea com. Here is how things reportedly went down. As previously reported, Brad Pitt was in attendance at Jennifer Aniston's yearly holiday party.

Sometime during the evening, Brad is claimed to have taken it upon himself to announce to the small group of celebrity pals that he and Jen are "back together."

The party spy also claims that everyone in attendance was extremely happy for the former Hollywood it couple and cheered them on. After the announcement, Brad toasted Jennifer, stating, "it has always been her." Did Brad steal this line from Ross Gellar? It has also been claimed that Brad and Jen have been trying to reconcile for the past several months.

However, it has taken quite a bit of time for them to work past their previous issues.

Trust is a big thing with Jen and who can blame her, considering how Brad Pitt cheated on Jen behind her back with Angelina Jolie. One thing is for sure, according to the "source," Brad and Jen will be taking things slowly this go around. Jen will not jump back into a serious, committed relationship with Brad until he has earned her trust by 1000 percent. After all, Jen has been burned before and needs to protect her heart.

Here is what we know so far, first off Brad Pitt has been in attendance at least two of Jennifer Aniston's private parties. The first was in February when it was revealed that Brad had attended Jen's 50th birthday party. The second, the holiday bash. Fans are finding this information interesting and are torn as to whether or not to buy into this alleged informant who reportedly blabbed Jen and Brad's private information to the media.

If it should turn out to be true, then it is not completely out of the ordinary for Celebrities to engage in a relationship for a period of time before making it official publicly. However, this rumored reconciliation has not been officially announced publicly. Next, this is also not the first time these Brad and Jen reunion rumors have come into circulation. They have been making the rounds pretty much since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux called it quits. Do you believe if Brad and Jen reconcile that things will finally work out between the former Hollywood it couple once and for all?