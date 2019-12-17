Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have fans believing that the former Hollywood power couple could once again become romantically involved. Fans have continued to keep a close eye on Brad and Jen since both celebs became single after separating from their spouses, Angelina Jolie and Justin Theroux. Romance talk began to heat up after Pitt was spotted in attendance over the weekend at Aniston's yearly holiday bash.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together again

Eyebrows were raised after The Mirror UK reported that Brad Pitt was also the very last guest to leave Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home on Saturday, December, 14.

This is the second time that Brad has been confirmed to have attended one of Jen's events. In February Pitt was also spotted as one of the guests at Jen's 50th birthday party.

Despite Aniston once harboring very ill-feelings towards Brad for breaking up their marriage following Pitt's cheating scandal with Angelina Jolie, Jen has claimed for the past few years that she has moved on and that she and Brad are still very close and dear friends. An eye witness shared all the details of Jen's party revealing that Brad arrived at her mansion around 7 p.m.

The source that leaked the new to other outlets like Yahoo also added that Brad was one of the very firsts guests to arrive, but also the very last to leave. Aniston's party was described as casual and low-key. Among Jen's guests were just a few of her closest friends including Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kate Hudson, and "Friends" co-star Lisa Kudrow.

Jennifer Aniston continues to tease about 'Friends' reunion

While Jennifer Aniston is usually pretty closed mouth when it comes to her private life she does also on occasion tend to stir the celebrity rumor pot quite well.

Did you really miss it? Click on the button below to stay up to date on the news you cannot miss, as soon as they happen. Celebrities

For instance, after just joining the social media site Instagram, Aniston shared a recent photo of herself and the entire cast of the hit show "Friends" in a recent photo sparking massive "Friends" reunion talk.

Aniston has also spoken out several times jokingly when bombarded by questions about her personal life with fans asking about her romantic life, children, and most of all when she was going to get back together with Brad. Jen usually good-natured laughs off the constant romance questions.

However, it seems a little peculiar to fans that as time goes by the two remain "single" and appear to be more comfortable spending time together.

All Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston hopefuls will certainly have all eyes on the two waiting patiently for January 5, 2020, when both Celebrities are scheduled to attend the 2020 Golden Globe Awards to see if they accompany each other or come alone. Either way, it will not keep the true fans from wishful thinking.

Stay tuned for more on the Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reconciliation watch.

Do you believe Brad and Jen are destined to get back together?