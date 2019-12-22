Jon Gosselin just reached a huge victory in his long going battles against his ex-wife Kate Gosselin. Kate has been found in contempt of court after allowing four of the sextuplets to film on her reality television show without the proper work permits, according to Fox News.

Jon Gosselin feels a power shift in the battle with Kate Gosselin

Kate Gosselin and ex-husband Jon Gosselin have been going at each other for years, continuously dragging each other through the courts, especially when it comes to the couple's eight children.

The latest court victory stems from a filming incident that took place back in October. Kate filmed a reality television TLC special episode that focused on Kate getting the couple's oldest 19-year-old twin daughters Mady and Cara ready to go to college.

Kate Gosselin ordered to do things the right way with Jon Gosselin

The episode also included four of the couple's 15-year-old sextuplets. Jon was reportedly furious for Kate's total disregard for his feelings about filming the children. It appears Kate and TLC failed to follow the strict protocol that is involved when it comes to filming minors.

Kate has now been ordered to pay Jon $1500 in legal fees plus the addition to the $25,000 she previously owes Jon from a previous case. The judge also ordered that Kate pay these funds to Jon by December 31, 2019.

The judge also ruled he felt that it was not in the children's best interest to film them for reality television. It has been a rocky ride for the Gosselin children since the nasty divorce between their parents. It is an ongoing battle of power for Kate, who wants full custody of the kids. Jon has fought tooth and nail along the way.

Since the children have reached their teenage years, two of the sextuplets, Collin and Hannah, have decided they preferred living with Jon. Jon's relationship with the other six children at this time is not the greatest. Mady and Cara are adults now, and they can make their own decisions as to whether or not they want to continue to be filmed in Kate Gosselin's reality television projects.

As for the sextuplets, well, they a few years before they can make that decision on their own.

Over the years, there have been multiple stories of alleged abuse of the children on Kate's part. Jon reveals he is unsure of just what Kate is really capable of. But he feels that there is a just reason as to why two of the kids, Collin and Hannah, have decided to forgo the luxury life Kate provides via TLC earnings to come and stay with him in his more modest lifestyle.

Fans of TLC's former hit reality show "Jon and Kate Plus 8" who have continued to follow along with the family's lives are well aware that it has been battle after the next between Jon and Kate. They are also well aware that Kate sent Collin away to live in a behavioral institution for years before he was released into Jon's custody.

Jon Gosselin states that Kate Gosselin is free to film her reality television series; however, she must now go through all the proper and legal channels and also get Jon's okay if the younger children are to be filming. Many fans believe Kate must be fuming over this decision, but it out of her hands now.

This is also a major victory for Jon Gosselin; after all, he is the children's father and demands to have an equal say in what goes on in their lives. Fans have most likely have not heard the last of this. It would be very out of character for Kate Gosselin to relinquish this amount of control without more of a fight.

Are you team Kate Gosselin or Jon Gosselin on this matter?