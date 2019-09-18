Perhaps "90 Day Fiance" fans have seen the last of Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou on this great TLC franchise. This popular couple has been under fire after Azan’s scamming claims, now on the lips of every fan. In addition, it is being rumored that Azan has an expectant wife back in Morocco, but Nicole is still hoping she will get married to him, a possible lie which most viewers are not buying at all. According to her recent remarks, it appears that the two would be walking out of "90 Day Fiancé" soon.

Nicole Nafziger done with '90 Day Fiancé'

Nicole Nafziger said that she is walking out of "90 Day Fiancé," therefore there is no other season on her agenda with Azan Tefou. Addressing fans, on her Instagram handle, she confirmed it was a decision they arrived at together. However, fans are still thinking otherwise. They believe Nicole and Azan might be running away from viewer backlash and scamming allegations.

The two have been under fire for a while now, even during their time in the Tell all season. Maybe, filming another season would get more people looking into their problems. This is why Nicole has told fans that she and Azan would be taking some time off from filming. Nevertheless, it appears as though Nicole is not coming back to this great show. Azan also seems not to be filming again, after he withdrew from the Grenada trip at the 11th hour, claiming to be in search of a suitable location which would house their store. Surprisingly, when confronted on live TV by Shaun Robinson, he failed to provide a concrete explanation.

Nicole ignores abuse claims

A while ago, Nicole was caught on camera mistreating Azan. The video leaked to the public causing a stir amongst fans. When confronted with questions regarding the video, Nicole simply refused to answer and instead insisted that the two were done with filming, leaving most viewers, if not all, unsatisfied with her response.

Viewer reactions

"90 Day Fiancé" fans have not stopped talking about the controversial couple, Nicole and Azan.

Most of the viewers believe there is more to Nicole opting out "90 Day Fiancé." As a result, various speculations have hit the headlines. Some fans think the scamming saga is causing Nicole Nafziger to withdraw from the show. Others think Nicole and Azan’s relationship woes are causing this unexpected exit from TLC.

Truth be told, there is a lot yet to be addressed by Nicole Nafziger, hence causing a lot of discussion among viewer.

However, she has remained true to her intentions and her faith in Azan has not diminished an inch, despite being warned by not only her relatives but also family members. Stay tuned for more news and updates regarding reality shows and entertainment.