News about Azan Tefou and Nicole Nafziger leaving "90 Day Fiance" got viewers talking. Fans started coming up with all matter of rumors, gossipping about their (Nicole and Azan) untimely exit from TLC. According to TV Shows Ace, "over the years, many 90 Day Fiance fans called her delusional, noting that other women stepped up from as far back as 2017."

It was alleged that Nicole had to quit TLC after she got violent with Azan, reports TV Shows Ace.

But, Nicole has played down those allegations claiming that she still loves him and the two will get married soon. However, fans haven’t believed her side of the story at all. They claim Nicole has made it a habit to hold on to past relationships hoping for a happily ever after. Besides, Azan canceled all the vacations they had planned, jeopardizing their relationship even more.

Where is Nicole Nafziger

Nicole Nafziger has tried, enthusiastically, to convince her fans that she has already moved on.

She has continued to share updates on Instagram, about her life and where she might possibly be, after being fired from "90 Day Fiance." Recently she posted a photo of herself back at Starbucks working. Perhaps she is contented with her current life, but who knows?

Multiple sources, including Soap Dirt, have now confirmed that Nicole is back at Starbucks working. This is after a photo of her in work clothes and a headset, working at the famous coffee chain, started making rounds online. Maybe Nicole’s new salary is not enough, thus she needs to consider other options.

Jon Walters’ Suggestion to Nicole Nafziger

Nicole Nafziger has continually found herself on the hot seat, for a wide range of reasons. Her return to Starbucks was even met with a great deal of criticism. There have been few attempts to help her. One person who offered her genuine advice was John Walters from "90 Day Fiancé," also a victim of unending hate and criticism which every actor has to encounter.

Jon advised Nicole to start a YouTube channel, where she can earn some good cash. Jon’s advice to Nicole was received positively by a lot of fans. In fact, a number of them called his suggestion genius.

It is up to Nicole whether or not to consider this suggestion. Nevertheless, if she wants to make extra money, creating a YouTube Channel and capitalizing on it could be a brilliant idea. Still, she can continue working at Starbucks and take advantage of her YouTube channel in her free time.

If all goes well, her income is bound to increase, tremendously. Stay tuned for more news and updates regarding TV shows and entertainment.