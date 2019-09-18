Troubled "Teen Mom" star Amber Portwood’s future on the show could be in jeopardy after some damning audio clips were released this week. In the audio clips, posted on the YouTube Channel, "Without a Crystal Ball," the reality star is heard verbally abusing her ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon and even threatens to kill him. All this happens in the presence of her infant son James.

Domestic abuse allegations

Amber has been facing domestic violence charges after she was arrested this year for allegedly assaulting her ex-boyfriend.

Andrew had claimed that she hit him while he was holding their infant and had even gone after him with a machete. Amber admitted to hitting Andrew but denied going after him with a machete.

The two are involved in a domestic violence custody dispute and Amber was recently allowed supervised visits with her son James. Cast members and MTV producers have shown their support for Amber in court but the recent audio clips seem to confirm that the 29-year-old star had indeed domestically abused her boyfriend.

According to Starcasm, "MTV executives had a conference call on Thursday to discuss the situation with Amber, but a decision was not made during the call."

Previous history of domestic abuse

This is not Amber’s first accusation of domestic abuse as she had previously been involved in an altercation with her ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley. Now, with these latest revelations, MTV producers have been meeting to discuss her behavior with rumors circulating that she could be fired.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows Teen Mom

However, a source involved with the show revealed that, though the producers had met, a decision on Amber’s future on the show was yet to be made. “They want to get her help and send her to a facility, possibly the one Catelynn went to, but right now Amber does not feel that she has a problem, so not much can be done." Meanwhile, Pop Culture reports that Portwood denied the allegations in an interview with Dr. Drew Pinskey during the "Teen Mom OG" reunion.

Future on the show

With Amber constantly dealing with legal issues her future on "Teen Mom OG" hangs in the balance as the producers try to figure out the complications the audio clips may make for the reality star. Amber has been a part of "Teen Mom" for a long time and, despite her legal troubles, producers and cast members have always tried to stand by her. After the recent revelations, however, it remains to be seen if she will continue on the show.

The source involved with the show said that “A statement should be coming soon.” Fans now have to wait a bit more to see whether Amber stays or gets fired from the show. Stay tuned for more news and updates on entertainment and TV soaps. Don't forget to subscribe to the Blasting News entertainment channel.