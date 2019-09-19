There is good news for fans of "The Young & The Restless" as former stars Christel Khalil and Mishael Morgan are set to feature on the show moving forward. Fans got sad when Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) was announced dead on the show, recently. Braeden is now expected to return to the show in the future. Victor is one of the most loved characters from the show.

Khalil was cast on the show as Lily Winters, in 2002.

Morgan played Hilary Curtis joining the show in 2013. The two were fan favorites and now fans are set to see them back on the screen. Rumors suggest they may be key players in some major story lines on the show.

Clues and speculation

Speculation, regarding Khalil’s return to "Y&R," has been building. One cast member, in particular, had been dropping some hints on her possible return. Daniel Goddard (Cane) posted a video, on his Twitter account, showing a reserved parking space for Khalil at the studio where the show is recorded.

Later, he all but confirmed her return to the show, posting another video showing Khalil in "The Young and The Restless" makeup room touching herself up. Other stars on the show, Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) are seen in the makeup room. Goddard and Khalil’s characters are lovebirds. Goddard seems particularly happy about her return posting a caption with the video which said, “Reunited and it feels so good!”

Morgan and Khalil strike a pose

Producers are yet to officially announce Khalil’s return but the videos posted by Goddard seem to confirm that she will surely be involved at some point.

The Emmy award-winning actress will continue in her role as Lily and fans will be delighted to see her back. The excitement doesn’t stop there. A photo on Mishael’s Morgan Instagram shows Morgan posing with Khalil. In the picture, the two stars pose smiling and it’s captioned; “From Toronto to LA to Toronto and back; some friendships know no limits! So glad I’m in this snow globe with you.”

Potential roles

It seems that Morgan could soon be returning to the show after leaving in 2018.

Her character, Hilary, died in a car accident. Morgan left the show due to a contract dispute. With rumors now circulating about her return, it is unclear what role she will play. Rumors indicate that she could show up as a lookalike and this is likely to cause some tension in the developing love story between Devon and Elena (Brytni Sarpy). We can only wait and see how the two returning stars will be involved in the CBS drama.

