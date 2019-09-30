"90 Day Fiance" fans grew used to drama, but the #lauragate scandal's growing into a major tea-party on social media. People spill things left and right about Laura who's now racked up a serious rep as a liar. New leaks, purportedly of text messages between Laura and a friend allege Aladin's actually more into men than women. Fans of the Tunisian who works in Qatar grow concerned he might get killed as he's a Muslim. But, that might not necessarily be true.

Fans turn out in droves to hate on Laura from '90 Day Fiance'

If you watch the TLC franchise and never heard of the drama about Laura and Aladin, you've obviously been missing out on some really hot rumors. To recap quickly, Laura allegedly heard that Aladin wanted a divorce in the Tell-All. Next. we heard from Laura that they were still together, in love, and expecting a baby. Since then, the story changed and Laura said she had an ectopic pregnancy.

The next thing is that Laura popped up in Ecuador where she went to stay with "90 Day Fiance" co-star Evelin, of Cory Rathgeber fame. Once there, the first thing the women did was put out a live post on IG where Evelin trolled on the cast who don't support Laura. In fact, she told them to "F-Off." Also, news came from Deavan Clegg in Korea, that Laura told the cast she would lie about being pregnant. Now, leaks suggest she just told someone Aladin prefers men, and fans fear her lies might put his life in danger.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Reality TV

Laura says Aladin prefers men, '90 Day Fiance' fans fear for his life

New leaks that supposedly came from someone who texted Laura, accuse Aladin of even more things than alleged domestic violence. Soap Dirt noted, "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way‘s" Laura Jallali enraged fans when she “leaked” a photo of herself sporting a black eye. This comes after Laura spread abuse chatter about her soon-to-be-ex-husband Aladin Jallali." But it looks obviously fake.

Now, new allegations could have a bad outcome for Aladin, fans fear.

Social media Guru and Blogger on "90 Day Fiance," John Yates shares a clip of the leaked texts. On the post, Laura suggests Aladin used her to cover for his preference of men from his family. On both that post and on Aladin's Instagram page, fans expressed their fear for his safety. One fan said, "He could be killed in a Muslim country for even allegations regarding homos*xuality...she put his life at risk." Another noted, "She really needs to be careful about what she says.

This type of talk can get Aladin and/or herself killed."

Could Aladin get killed after Laura's '90 Day Fiance' allegations?

When it comes to men and interactions with other men, the laws are not clear-cut across the Middle-East. In the UK, the media tries to educate people on the ways of Islam. According to an article by The Guardian, he could perhaps get the death penalty in certain countries, but not in either Tunisia or Qatar.

They noted, "In Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Yemen, and Mauritania, s*domy is...punishable by death – though no executions have been reported for at least a decade."

They added, "Algeria, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Somalia, Tunisia, and Syria" could jail people for it. Still, it's not good news for Aladin from "90 Day Fiance." Some prison sentences can be severe. So, possibly, he could land in hot water. However, is it very likely that this woman from Canada would get much notice from the authorities in Qatar and Tunisia? Fans of Aladin should hold thumbs for him that nothing worse arrives in a plethora of lies.

Remember to follow the Reality TV Channel on Blasting News for more news and rumors about "90 Day Fiance."