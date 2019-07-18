WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has posted on his Twitter account that he will be at next week's episode of Monday Night Raw where many other legendary superstars and WWE Hall of Famers are scheduled to appear. In addition to this, he made another huge announcement that he will be joining the commentary team of SmackDown Live next night. He mentioned the fact that he has been practicing for this return.

Michaels wrote on Twitter, "I've had a lot of ...ahem.. fun times on Monday Night #Raw, but I'm not just coming to #RawReunion to see some friends, ol' HBK is going to be joining commentary THIS Tuesday on #SDLive! #IveBeenPracticing"

I've had a lot of ...ahem.. fun times on Monday Night #Raw, but I'm not just coming to #RawReunion to see some friends, ol' HBK is going to be joining commentary THIS Tuesday on #SDLive! #IveBeenPracticing pic.twitter.com/aYrzq2iiFZ — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) July 18, 2019

To this, WWE's official account tweeted, "It's going to be one heck of a birthday week for @ShawnMichaels!

#RAWReunion #SDLive"

Last time Shawn Michaels appeared inside the ring was when he had a match against the team of Undertaker and Kane where his partner was "The Game" Triple H. It was "DX vs. Brothers of Destruction" in last years' Saudi Arabia's Crown Jewel event. Then Shawn also appeared at WWE Hall of Fame, the night before Wrestlemania 35 as "Degeneration-X" got inducted in the Hall of Fame. Shawn Michaels may not be Wrestling at Raw next week but he is definitely going to have some fun.

Superstars confirmed for Raw Reunion

Former WWE Superstars who will make an appearance at next week's episode of Raw Reunion are Alundra Blayze, Booker T, Christian, D-Von Dudley, DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, "Road Dogg" BG James), Eric Bischoff, Gerald Brisco, Hulk Hogan, Hurricane Helms, Jerry Lawler, Jimmy Hart, Kelly Kelly, Kevin Nash, Kurt Angle, Lilian Garcia, Mark Henry, Melina, Mick Foley, Pat Patterson, Ric Flair, Rikishi, Ron Simmons, Santino Marella, Scott Hall, Sgt.

Slaughter, Shawn Michaels, Sid Vicious, Steve Austin, Ted DiBiase Sr., The Boogeyman, The Godfather, and Melina.

The current WWE Superstar who will be available at Raw Reunion are Braun Strowman, Natalya, Samoa Joe, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, The Usos, The Viking Raiders, Cesaro, Titus O'Neil, R-Truth, and RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival.

Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels will be turning 54 this Monday and that is the same day when Raw Reunion will take place.

Michaels is expected to have an amazing birthday week with Raw Reunion episode where he will be reuniting with his "Degeneration X" members. The next night on SmackDown Live, Michaels will join the commentary team. Some of his achievements are, " WWE Championship (three times), World Heavyweight Championship (once), WWE European Championship (once), WWE Intercontinental Championship (three times), World Tag Team Championship (five times), and WWE Tag Team Championship (once)"