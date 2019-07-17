According to wwe.com, Shane McMahon gave the night off to Kevin Owens before SmackDown Live kicked off. Then a "Townhall" was organised where SmackDown Live superstars were suppose to speak about the problems they have with Shane McMahon and management. Roman Reigns ripped off Shane in the beginning. Then Liv Morgan, Apollo Crews, and the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston also supported Kevin Owens and his thoughts about Shane McMahon.

The mic got cut off when Kofi started speaking against Shane McMahon and the lack of opportunities for some superstars in the roster. Towards the end of the segment, Shane McMahon started addressing the WWE Universe and how he is not ruling the company with an iron fist and that was the time when Owens arrived from the audience and gave him a stunner and ran away.

Also, Cesaro appeared on SmackDown Live where he asked Shane McMahon for a rematch with Aleister Black where Black scored a second impressive victory over Cesaro.

After Kevin Owens dropped a pipe-bomb mentioning Liv Morgan in the last week's episode of SmackDown Live, Liv got a chance to face "The Queen" Charlotte Flair where Charlotte scored a victory by submission.

The team of Ember Moon and Bayley faced Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in a tag team contest where they scored an easy victory over Mandy and Sonya. "The Kabuki Warriors" Kairi Sane and Asuka once again could not capture the SmackDown Tag Team titles from "The IIconics" Peyton Royce and Billie Kay as the champions got themselves counted out intentionally. Apollo Crews got a quick victory over Andrade in a singles match.

Randy Orton pins WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

According to wwe.com, the New Day members i.e WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods came down to the ring to celebrate their latest win at Extreme Rules. Samoa Joe, Elias and Randy Orton too appeared asking for a WWE Championship title shot. But it ended up in a Six-Man-Tag Team match with The New Day against Randy Orton, Elias, and Samoa Joe. Randy Orton scored a pinfall over WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, leading his team to victory. Orton is expected to challenge Kofi for the title.

Kevin Owens takes on Dolph Ziggler

According to wwe.com, in the main event of SmackDown Live of July 16, Dolph Ziggler faces Kevin Owens in a rematch from Extreme Rules where Owens gained a quick victory over Ziggler. The match started with Kevin Owens trying to give a stunner to Dolph but Dolph escaped. During it, Shane McMahon came to the arena with WWE superstars on his side like Drew McIntyre, Cesaro, Shelton Benjamin, Buddy Murphy, and others.

The match continued and later towards the end of the match, Owens gave a stunner to Ziggler and went for the victory but Shane interfered and pulled Owens out of the ring. As a result of this, Owens gave a stunner to Shane and escaped the arena.