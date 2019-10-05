WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch kicked off the show by making her way into the ring, to be soon interrupted by 'King Corbin. As soon as King Corbin entered the ring and tried to interrupt Becky, the entrance music of Dwayne "The Rock' Johnson hit and 'The Great One' made his entry to the ring. The Rock addressed the WWE Universe and mocked King Corbin in a small segment along with Becky Lynch.

This segment ended with The Rock giving his finishing move 'Peoples Elbow' and 'Rock Bottom' to King Corbin.

The first match took place between the team of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch and the team of Bayley and Sasha Banks. Charlotte got a victory for her team by applying a figure four leglock on Bayley. After this, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins faced Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in the 'Champion vs. Champion' match. This match had no winner as 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt made his scary appearance in the match and attacked the Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Shane McMahon lost to Kevin Owens

Then the ladder match took place between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon where the loser of the match will be terminated from WWE. This match was supposed to end the long-standing rivalry between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens. This was a brutal match with Owens emerging victorious and as per the stipulation, Shane McMahon is fired from WWE.

Paul Heyman is interviewed backstage where he claimed that Brock Lesnar is going to win the WWE Championship in the main event match against the champion Kofi Kingston.

Followed by this, a huge 8-man-tag team match took place between the team of Braun Strowman, The Miz & Heavy Machinery and the team of Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode. The team of Braun Strowman won with Strowman teasing Tyson Fury, a boxer who was sitting in the ringside audience seat.

Roman Reigns squared off against Erick Rowan in a lumberjack match with Daniel Bryan as the guest commentator for the match. Luke Harper interfered by attacking Roman Reigns. Bryan came out in support of Roman and helped him win the match against Rowan.

After the match ended, Daniel Bryan shook hands with 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns.

Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez attacks Lesnar

In the main event, Kofi Kingston laid his title on the line against Brock Lesnar. Brock hit Kofi with an 'F5' as soon as the bell rang and pinned Kofi to become the new WWE Champion. He ended Kofi's reign within a few seconds and started his celebration.

This celebration did not last long as Brock was interrupted by Rey Mysterio along with the former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez.

Brock Lesnar does not seem happy as Cain enters the ring for a confrontation. Cain started laying into Brock Lesnar with strikes until he turtled up and rolled out of the ring.