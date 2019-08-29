Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt recently made his in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Wyatt defeated Finn Balor and thrilled the entire WWE Universe with his dark and demonic entrance. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is back in WWE in a very different and dynamic character. His previous stint in WWE included pairing up with veteran wrestler Matt Hardy and becoming the WWE Tag Team champions as well.

Bray Wyatt is back in better shape and a mask. According to the latest news by Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Wyatt will be facing either Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman at "Hell in a Cell" on pay-per-view and the match might be for the Universal title. It is not yet clear who the opponent of Wyatt at that pay-per-view scheduled in October will be. WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins will first be putting his title on the line against Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions pay-per-view in September.

The winner of this match would be facing Bray Wyatt at "Hell in a Cell."

Braun Strowman took to Twitter and made a comment to Wyatt if he gets to face him in October. He wrote, "If the student has to teach the teacher then so be it!!!! He can get these hands like anybody else. #LetTheGamesBegin #MyDoorsOpenComeOnIn"

Bray Wyatt replied to this, "Lol. Come teach me baby boy. I love you , I've never lost to Seth, and I don't care if I die. Literally."

Literally."

Braun Strowman: Former Wyatt family member

Strowman made his debut in WWE as a member of The Wyatt Family in 2015. He accompanied Bray Wyatt and supported him while he was feuding with WWE biggies like Roman Reigns and The Undertaker.

But a year later in 2016, Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan were drafted to SmackDown Live while Strowman remained in Raw and started his singles career. Braun Strowman is a two time Tag Team champion in WWE and also the winner of The Greatest Royal Rumble at Saudi Arabia in 2017. It would be interesting to see if these two former members of 'The Wyatt Family' collide inside in a "Hell in a Cell" match in a one-on-one in October.

Some of the achievements of Bray Wyatt are: "WWE RAW Tag Team Championship (once), WWE Championship (once), WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (once) and FCW Florida Tag Team Championship (twice)"

The Texas Rattlesnake returns at MSG

Stone Cold Steve Austin is set to return in the September 9 edition of Raw, which is taking place in Madison Square Garden in New York City. It might be a step taken by WWE to increase the ticket sales for that show.

The WWE Hall of Famer seemed happy about this and tweeted, "I cannot believe it has been so long. Time flies by. The Garden is home to many of my favorite moments in my career. @BretHart in #survivorseries @undertaker in #summerslam #highwaytohell and stunning @VinceMcMahon for the very first time. Along with many others. Hell Yeah!"