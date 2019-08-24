Former WWE star Dean Ambrose who is now popularly known as Jon Moxley has suffered a serious injury. Moxley who is currently signed under AEW and NJPW, would not be competing at AEW's upcoming grand pay-per-view "All Out". Moxley was scheduled to face a former IWGP Champion from NJPW, Kenny Omega. This is a huge let-down for all the fans of Jon Moxley and pro-Wrestling. Moxley revealed about this recently on his Twitter post.

I'm absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I'd rather it come directly from me. In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn't be worse. In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out . — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

In his next tweet, he apologised and promised to be available for upcoming AEW shows on TNT network.

I apologize to all involved, most importantly the fans. I am incredibly frustrated and pissed off. I'll have surgery this week to remove the bursa sac in my elbow and be done with it for good. Should be a quick recovery so I will be 100% for AEW Wednesday nights on TNT. — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

He later asked the fans to still watch the AEW's "All Out" PPV as he himself will be watching the event as a wrestling fan.

Still, I expect All out to be an amazing ppv and hope all the fans out there looking for an alternative tune in. You will be blown away by AEW and be excited to be a wrestling fan. I'm looking forward to watching as a fan myself — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

Cody Rhodes from AEW took to Twitter to respond to this heart-breaking news and promised to reschedule the match as soon as possible.

He wrote, "Very heartbreaking news. Jon's health and safety is paramount to all of us. We will actively try and reschedule this match down the road. A replacement match for All Out will be announced soon. Our thoughts are with Jon."

Very heartbreaking news. Jon’s health and safety is paramount to all of us. We will actively try and reschedule this match down the road. A replacement match for All Out will be announced soon. Our thoughts are with Jon. https://t.co/EHoNpNrHwP — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 23, 2019

Jon Moxley: Unorthodox style pro-wrestler

Jon Moxley has got a lot of wrestling fans all around the world.

He has a unique charisma and what sets him apart from other wrestlers is his unorthodox style of wrestling. Some of his achievements are theIWGP US Championship (once), CZW World Heavyweight Championship (twice) and IWA World Tag Team Championship (once).

Moxley is a Grand Slam Champion in WWE. He is a one-time WWE world champion, which he won at Money in the Bank 2016 cashing in his contract against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

He is also a three-time Intercontinental Champion and a one-time United States Champ. He carried the US title for 351 days. He is also a two-time WWE Raw tag team champion with his partner Seth Rollins.

He debuted at AEW's first pay-per-view which was named "Double or Nothing". After Chris Jericho defeated Kenny Omega in the main event of "Double or Nothing," Jon Moxley came out from the crowd, entered the ring and attacked Chris Jericho who was celebrating his win over Omega. He then attacked Kenny Omega as well. Since his WWE exit, he has been going viral over social media as he brought back his previous gimmick called "Jon Moxley."

Pac to replace Moxley at AEW All Out

Soon after this, AEW announced that Pac is going to replace Jon Moxley at AEW's "All Out" PPV match against Kenny Omega. Pac is a former WWE star who was previously known as Neville during his days in WWE. Pac was rumored to be joining AEW from a long time and this becomes official following Moxley's injury.

#AEWAllOut

Saturday, August 31st, 2019 - @Sears_Centre - Chicago, IL

PAC vs KENNY OMEGA

LIVE on Pay Per View pic.twitter.com/4NxCmK2KQJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2019

Some of Pac's achievements are, "WWE Cruiserweight Championship (twice), NXT Championship (once), NXT Tag Team Championship (twice) and PWG World Tag Team Championship (once)"