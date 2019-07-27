"The Young and the Restless" (Y&R) spoilers for the week from 29 July to 2 August ensure great surprises and twists. One of the main protagonists will be Michael, who will show his dark side. Billy, on the other hand, will share his pain with Sharon, while Victor will make a very difficult decision. In addition, Kyle and Lola will be busy planning the wedding. Phyllis will stun Nick as she works to make amends.

Finally, it turns out that Billy is hiding a big secret. Rey Rosales will be ready to return to the GCPD, but will have to talk to Paul. In the meantime, Kyle will face Theo who, despite everything, will be arrogant and pretentious. Between the two there will be a heated confrontation.

'Young and the Restless': Nick and Sharon compare

The latest weekly "The Young and the Restless" spoilers say that Phyllis will fulfill the wishes of Victoria, who wants to sell Dark Horse's goods.

Phyllis will try to make amends with Nick, but will not stop plotting behind all those whose revenge she wants. Will Adam find the courage to face Phyllis? Adam won't seem to be saddened by this decision, as he's never been particularly attached to Dark Horse.

According to the assumptions of Celebrity Dirty Laundry, Phyllis could reserve a final blow for Adam. Other "Y&R" spoilers say Jack will receive an offer from Phyllis.

In the preview video of "The Young and the Restless" from CBC, Nick will have a meeting with Sharon. Nick wants to get clear answers from Sharon and know if she'll want to be with Adam or not. Obviously, Sharon won't be obliged to clarify it, as she's free to do what she thinks is right and act according to her conscience.

'Y&R' spoilers: Michael will show his darker side

According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, Sharon could pay dearly for having a connection with Adam.

When Sharon goes to Rey's suite, he will categorically refuse to settle the matter. Sharon will tell Rey not to love Adam but only to feel compassion, but Rey will not believe her. In Rey's opinion, Sharon is only exploiting it so as not to bring out real feelings about Adam. With a firm tone, Rosales will tell Sharon that he absolutely doesn't want to be a safety net for her.

Other soap opera spoilers reveal that wedding planning will bring some surprises to Kyle and Lola.

The tension in Genoa City will be very high. In particular, Michael will show his darker side. Other rumors suggest that Rey will be pushed to the limit and, after packing, will leave the cottage. It seems that in the city the balance is changing, what will happen in the lives of the protagonists? The twists and turns, as always, will come again this week. Stay tuned for the next "The Young and The Restless" spoilers, and updates.