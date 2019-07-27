Now that “Today” host Jenna Bush Hager has just weeks to go before welcoming her baby son into the world, she seems to be reflecting on more family stories. It's fun for any mom to pass down tales of family history to future generations. Jenna Bush Hager gets her gift for honesty and humor from both her loving parents, former President George W. Bush and First Lady, Laura. Mrs. Bush has made several visits to “Today” to sit beside her daughter and let's just say some intimate revelations have come to light.

Regular viewers have learned that Jenna and her mother sometimes share bras, and that's probably not so uncommon, even though announcing such truths on-air probably is. In May, Laura Bush counseled Jenna that “the change” was not puberty, but menopause, usually occurring much later in a woman's life.

Having a good sense of humor certainly seems to run in the family, and on Friday, July 26, Jenna shared a playful story of how she tried to get Prince Harry to date her twin sister, Barbara, but sunshades kept the then-Royal bachelor from seeing her seriousness.

The shades stop a certain connection

Jenna Bush Hager truly solidified her role on “Today” when she filled in for Hoda Kotb, who was covering the 2018 Winter Olympics. Kathie Lee Gifford gushed that Hager became a “star” during that interlude. It was another memorable assignment that prompted Jenna to propose that Prince Harry and her sister might make a solid match, if not for a sunny day.

Jenna Bush Hager got the plum privilege of interviewing Prince Harry at the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando.

The royal heir has “beautiful light eyes,” as Hager described, much like her own daughters. “We have to wear sunglasses, don't you think?” asked the Prince. Naturally, wanting to be polite, Jenna obliged.

From the moment the protective eyewear was in place, however, the host immediately sensed that there was “a barrier between us.”

The subject of Harry’s dating life did come up, and he confessed: “I haven't even got a girlfriend at the moment.” Two months later, he would meet Meghan Markle on a blind date.

Jenna and Barbara's parents met in the same way, so no one can blame Jenna for trying.

Jenna saw not only the shared sense of humor between Barbara and Prince Harry but also their commitment to social good. Barbara is a founder and co-chair for Global Health Corps and involved in numerous other initiatives. Hager was only showing her devotion and big heart when she offered Barbara's phone number off-camera.

Barbara was said to be “humiliated” by the matchmaking effort, but Jenna maintains that if only the sunglasses had not “blocked” her gaze into Prince Harry's eyes, he would have fully felt her intent, and just might have made that phone call to her sister.

No time wasted

Everything happens for a reason, and what's meant to usually come to fulfillment somehow. Prince Harry and his Meghan married about two years after their first meeting and celebrated the birth of baby Archie just shy of their first anniversary.

Barbara Pierce Bush had her perfect wedding to screenwriter, Craig Coyne, last October, surrounded by family and friends in a lovely, short and sweet ceremony in Kennebunkport, Maine. Jenna Bush Hager was no doubt forgiven for loving meddling to match up her sister by then. She probably wasn't wearing sunglasses, either.