During Christmas, families come together to celebrate the joyous occasion. The last time Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle spent Christmas in the UK was in 2018. That was seven months after their wedding. Later, in March 2020, the two of them stepped down as senior royals. Since then, Harry returned twice to the UK but not Meghan. They are Celebrities and live in California. It seems the couple has plans to be in Britain for Christmas with their children Archie and Lilibet. Katie Nicholl is a royal author who made these claims. She has dropped hints that this visit could provide them an opportunity to mend fences.

Daily Mail UK says the proposed visit would be the first one for three-month-old Lilibet, the daughter of Harry and Meghan. She would get to see her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II for the first time. Archie had a brief stay in the UK. He left with his parents when they relocated to Canada before officially leaving the UK. In June 2019, Harry and Meghan went to Africa and said they wanted to raise Archie as a private citizen.

Archie and Lilibet could act as catalysts to help Harry and Meghan

Normally everyone has a soft corner for children. It is possible that once face to face with Archie and Lilibet, the senior members of the royal family might attempt to normalize the relationships. In the opinion of Katie Nicholl, the Queen wants healing of the family rift.

Prince Charles, on his part, would like to see his grandchildren. There are possibilities of sorting things out. Archie and Lilibet could act as catalysts to soften the relationship Harry and Meghan reportedly have with others. Daily Mail UK adds that Harry and his brother William met twice after Harry decided to leave Britain.

The first time it was at the funeral of the late Duke of Edinburgh in April. Subsequently, it unveiled a statue of their mother, the late Princess Diana, in July. Both the meetings were brief. In June, Meghan gifted a bundle of joy in the form of Lilibet to Harry, Archie, and the royal family.

Meghan and Harry to join the Global Citizen Live event in New York

In May, the couple acted as Campaign Chairs of Vax Live. Harry and Meghan were involved in a fundraising concert in Los Angeles. The aim was to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide so that the COVID-19 vaccines reach everyone. Meghan and Harry will now attend the Global Citizen Live event in New York. Daily Mail UK mentions that the organization's website says the couple would continue to work with world leaders to ensure global vaccine equity. The intention is to remove the COVID-19 pandemic. This would be the first occasion when Meghan and Harry would appear in public together after they stepped back from royal duty and moved to California last year.

The event in New York would be one of many such shows that Global Citizen will hold in different cities.

The new era of visibility for Harry and Meghan

According to Mirror UK, TIME magazine named Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as "icons" and included them in the 100 most influential person list. That has added to their stature. Since the birth of their daughter Lilibet, the two of them now plan to enter a "new era of visibility." It would take off when they join a team of celebrities for a Global Citizen Live event in New York's Central Park. The organizers of the event describe them as "two of the strongest voices on vaccine equity." Harry and Meghan, along with their children Archie and Lilibet, could visit Britain during Christmas.

Observers feel a visit of this nature could help them rebuild relationships. Their son Archie was born in Britain, while daughter Lilibet was born in the United States. In case the visit happens, elders in the family would get an opportunity to come closer to the children.