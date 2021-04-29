Popstar Selena Gomez will host the Vax Live event, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a new assignment as the campaign chairs. The anti-poverty group Global Citizen will organize the event. It would aim to increase access to Covid vaccines. The BBC reports about the venue for the recording of the Vax Live event. It would be the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and the date of the broadcast would be May 8. US President Joe Biden will also appear at the concert. Harry and Meghan said - "We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone, everywhere has equal access to the vaccine." They added that the mission is critical and important.

There must be efforts to ensure equitable distribution. The concert will feature Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, and Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder.

Vax Live wants governments to commit to vaccine equity by donating doses and resources. The campaign would like business houses and pharmaceutical companies to assign suitable priorities to guarantee the availability of the vaccines at not-for-profit prices. Covid-19 separated Harry from the Rugby League World Cup. The BBC says Harry and Meghan are in the role of campaign chairs. They want the private sector to donate to the Covax scheme of the World Health Organization. It aims to ensure that vaccines reach all sections of the people globally.

The work on administrating the vaccines is progressing, but the pace differs from one country to another.

Tackling the Covid-19 menace is a major global issue. As campaign chairs, Harry and Meghan have an important role. Harry recently came to Britain to attend the funeral of Prince Philip, his grandfather.

He and Meghan have to convince leaders of businesses and pharmaceutical companies to treat the issue of Covid-19 seriously. The disease that originated in China has left a trail of death all over the world. Vaccines are now available, and the distribution must be planned to get the best results. Harry and Meghan have signed high-value deals with Netflix and Spotify, but the concept of Vax Live is totally different.

The BBC says that US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill will use the occasion to promote the "We Can Do This" initiative. Vice-President Kamala Harris will also be with them. The purpose of this initiative would be to increase confidence in Covid-19 vaccines. Otherworld leaders from France, Canada, and Croatia will also make appearances to show solidarity with others. It is the fight against a disease that has ruined businesses and has forced people to change their lifestyles. It has spawned a new set of values where people can avoid crowds, wear facemasks and work from home.

