Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are Celebrities. They are on the cover of Time magazine's annual issue that reveals the 100 most influential people in the world. The photograph on the cover shows the couple dressed casually against a background of trees. They had stepped down from Royal duties last year and relocated to America via a brief stint in Canada.

Meghan is from California, and she and Harry have a mansion in Santa Barbara. Celebrities frequent the area, and the royal couple lives here with their children Archie and Lilibet. The two of them had come to America searching for financial independence and have concluded a few high-value contracts.

Reuters quotes Time Magazine editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal saying - the 100 list features "extraordinary leaders from around the world working to build a better future." He goes on to add they did this when the world was passing through a crisis, and they “leaped into the fray."

The list does not have any ranking but includes 54 women apart from leading political leaders. A media report of June said the youth of Britain regard Harry and Meghan as the “most respected” Royals after the Queen. This is an indication of not just their popularity but of the respect others have for them.

Meghan and Harry want an independent life

Both Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle are young, in their 30s.

At times, their views are at variance with those of the elders. Their concept of life matches that of the present generation. These lead to misunderstandings. Harry worked in the military, was a part of the war in Afghanistan as a pilot, and flew the Apache helicopters. His wife Meghan was an actor in the TV legal drama “Suits.”

The two met through a familiar friend and married in 2018.

After the wedding, Meghan became a part of the Royal family of Britain. She modified her lifestyle to gain acceptance among members of the family. She sacrificed many of her likes and embraced the new culture. However, things did not work out as the couple would have liked. Reuters goes on to add that in 2020, Harry and Meghan decided to leave Britain.

They wanted to build an independent life and launched their Archewell Foundation. They also concluded a few lucrative deals for producing TV shows and a podcast. Chef Jose Andres funds the World Kitchen nonprofit organization in partnership with the Archewell Foundation. He summed up his feelings for the couple, saying – “They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle.” Netflix already announced Prince Harry and Meghan’s first TV series.

The Royal couple Prince Harry and Megan Markle make headlines

According to CNN, the most talked about subjects related to Harry and Meghan this year was their interview with Oprah Winfrey and welcoming their second child into the world. The explosive interview between Harry and Meghan with Oprah Winfrey earned a nomination for an Emmy Award.

There have been innumerable controversies in their lives, but they have remained unmoved. They are now “icons,” and Time recognized their contribution to society by including them in its annual list of the world's 100 most influential people. It is an international recognition that anyone would be proud of.

Compassion even for strangers is the motto of Harry and Meghan

José Andrés is a chef who founded a nonprofit. It provides meals to the needy. He said Harry and Meghan are in a class of their own. They have compassion even for strangers. He showered praise on the couple for the way they feel about others and offered mental health support to Black women and girls in America. The couple also arranged to feed people affected by natural disasters in different parts of the world. “The Me You Can’t See” is a TV docuseries on mental health co-produced by Harry and Oprah.