It has been a long journey for Meghan Markle to return to her roots in Los Angeles. She and husband Prince Harry have kept a low profile in the city after stepping back from royal duties. They had drawn up certain plans to continue with various charity work but never expected the coronavirus pandemic to become a bottleneck. It has forced them to go on the backfoot.

However, the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer rekindled the Black Lives Matter movement. That prompted Meghan Markle to voice her opinion on the subject. She chose the electronic medium and gave a virtual commencement speech.

The target audience was the graduates of the Los Angeles high school, “Immaculate Heart.”

It was her school and she urged the students to vote so that they could become a part of the movement. Incidentally, this is a turning point in her life because it was the first time the British royal family has mentioned about the death of George Floyd. It also brings into focus the global protests to end police brutality and racial injustice.

The Elle quotes Meghan saying - "I wasn't sure what I could say to you.

I wanted to say the right thing. And I was really nervous that I wouldn’t, or that it would get picked apart, and I realized—the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing.”

She made a mention of others like Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, Tamir Rice, and Stephon Clark and said their lives also mattered.

All of them were African Americans in various age groups and while Breonna Taylor was a woman, Tamir Rice was a 12-year-old kid.

Harry and Meghan Markle examined the issues

The Black Lives Matter movement was an issue personal to Meghan, given the experiences she had gone through. She was outraged over the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of the police and other similar instances of the past.

In fact, it was important to both her and Harry. Therefore, she decided to give vent to her feelings through a speech. She took the help of Harry and both of them discussed the issue with knowledgeable persons to prepare the groundwork. She wanted to draw attention to police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Elle explains that in order to understand the situations, Meghan and Harry interacted with community leaders apart from anybody else who could throw light on the recent events.

They were keen to get a total picture of the happenings that have apparently tarnished the image of the law enforcement agencies.

Meghan Markle held meetings of a different kind

According to Express UK, the British royal couple is in Los Angeles and continues to be Celebrities. The couple Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had plans to work on their non-profit charity organizations like the Archewell charity but the ongoing coronavirus has played spoilsport.

The two of them are now concentrating on the death of an African American man at the hands of the police. He is George Floyd and the incident has led to protests that have spread to not only cities in America but have gone international. It is against police brutality and racism, it seems Harry and Meghan have held meetings with other like-minded people.

They could get involved with the Black Lives Matter movement. While speaking to students of her school in the city, she recounted her first experience with widespread violence of the 1992 Los Angeles riots. On the issue of George Floyd, people in London gathered for a peaceful protest in Hyde Park while others marched to Downing Street.

Last week, US President Donald Trump had condemned the behavior of protesters. He directed the military to shoot any looters and his comments have added fuel to fire.

Coronavirus forces Meghan Markle and Harry to pause

When they decided to leave the British royal family and look around for financial independence, Megan and Harry had several ideas in mind. Meghan, the “‘Suits” actor, had high expectations from her influential friends with links in Hollywood.

Harry and Meghan Markle expected to explore the options available after becoming non-royals. However, coronavirus has forced them to hit the ‘pause’ button.