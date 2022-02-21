This is the Platinum Jubilee year for the Queen. Her grandson Prince Harry would like to attend the celebrations with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet. They now live in California, and Harry wants security cover for them when they travel to Britain for the events.

However, he lost the taxpayer-funded police protection when he took the decision to step down from royal duties. He has now initiated legal action and taken up the subject with the High Court in London. His legal team is pursuing reinstatement of protection.

Once Harry and Meghan decided to step down from royal duties in 2020, they had to forego public-funded protection in the U.K. Instead, they had to arrange for their own security in the U.S. Subsequently, the authorities in Britain told them that the option of paying police protection out of their own pockets was not acceptable.

Because of the decision, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children would not be able to avail of state-funded protection. It is important because it carries a deep level of security intelligence with it. Harry has already said the issue of police protection needs to be resolved on priority before the family visits the U.K.

Speaking at a preliminary hearing in the High Court in London on Friday, Harry's attorney Shaheed Fatima expressed that the prince "does not feel safe" bringing his children to the U.K.

following the loss of his taxpayer funded police protection.

The concerns of Prince Harry relates to his most recent visit to the U.K. in July 2021. That was when he came to unveil a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana. His brother William was also there. Later, photographers chased the car at a charity event in which Harry was traveling.

In June 2021, the youth of Britain voted Harry and Meghan as the most respected Royals after the Queen.

The Queen has not set her eyes on Lilibet until now. However, the security cover for Harry and his family is a thorny one for the U.K. government.

At present, only a few Royal family members receive 24-hour police protection — the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton. People mentioned Harry's emotional scars when his mother, Princess Diana lost her life in an accident. Some other royal family members receive state protection when they carry out official engagements. In September last year, Prince Harry and Meghan were named "icons" in Time's 100 most influential people list.

A legal representative for Prince Harry made an announcement last month. It pertained to police protection during the stay of Harry and his family in the U.K. He has challenged a decision by the Home Office that was not in favor of extending police protection to his family while they are in the U.K. Government lawyers have defended their decision. Harry's legal team, on its part, has put forth arguments to justify the demands of police protection. It is now up to the court to decide which portions of the case would remain private and which could go public.