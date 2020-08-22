Baby2Baby is a Los Angeles based charity that distributes necessities for school going children belonging to the needy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteered for this back-to-school charity event. It was their first such engagement since lockdown and they handed out the items at a drive-through. The venue was an elementary school in South Los Angeles. The couple had dressed for the occasion in casuals with Harry donning a baseball cap. The royal family supports activities of this nature but the charities that Meghan and Harry pursue are different from those of Kate and William. Prince Harry and Meghan have drawn up plans for their charity Archewell but it is basically frozen because of COVID-19.

Since they left Canada and arrived in America, they have been house hunting. That was just before the lockdown due to the pandemic. They have finally acquired a property and settled in Santa Barbara, home to many Celebrities.

Daily Mail UK mentions about the crisis in the British royal family when Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step down from their positions as senior royals. They wanted to be financially independent because they believed in their abilities. They held discussions with the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge. Finally, they moved out to Canada and from there to the United States.

Meghan and Harry could visit Britain to resume charity work

Omid Scobie is the biographer who penned the best-selling book “Finding Freedom” about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He claims that the royal couple could visit the UK once lockdown travel restrictions are relaxed. Daily Mail UK says they are keen to continue with their charity work.

Omid made these observations to a section of the media. In his words – “Harry and Meghan have made it clear that their work in the UK, including their royal patronages, will continue.” He explains that the couple will be in America but will undertake trips to the UK, both privately and professionally, to pursue their charities.

Meghan Markle wore a $15 facemask by @RoyalJellyNYC for her latest appearance at a Baby2Baby event! https://t.co/6HdNyq2z7u — Yahoo Canada Style (@YahooStyleCA) August 21, 2020

The UK will always be important to Harry and Meghan

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was about two cultures coming together. The former was a British fighter pilot who had seen action in Afghanistan, the latter was an American actor in the TV drama “Suits.” They came together through a common friend and their wedding went global, thanks to the electronic media. Meghan adapted to her new lifestyle with ease as a member of the royal family. However, after the birth of Archie, she and Harry decided to step down from royal duties.

Meghan is now a mother and is back in her hometown. Daily Mail UK goes on to add that the two of them are trying to build new identities in America. The Queen told them that the door “is open,” but it is doubtful whether they will decide to return to the UK as full-time working royals. They now have a permanent family base in California that will help them to explore options in the United States.

Harry and Meghan help out Baby2Baby charity

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle help Baby2Baby charity distribute varieties of school supplies like clothing, hygiene items etcetera to local students. It was in preparation for the upcoming school year. The royals were determined to serve every child waiting in line and they appeared in a light mood as they interacted with students and their families.

Baby2Baby is a leading nonprofit organization and has been associated with coronavirus relief in recent months. The couple has kept themselves busy while in Los Angeles. They have undertaken virtual chats on subjects like racial justice. In addition, Meghan and Harry helped deliver meals to the needy during the pandemic. They are young and want the freedom to live life on their terms. That is what they are doing.