Children love to have other children around them. Archie and Lilibet, children of Meghan and Harry, are no different. The son Archie is two years old, and his sister Lilibet is just three months old. They could soon get a new playmate. Right now, they have the two daughters of Guy Pelly for company. He is a childhood friend of Prince Harry. Guy and his American wife Elizabeth Wilson are expecting an addition to their family and are excited. They are Celebrities because Elizabeth is the heiress of the Holiday Inn empire. Meghan is also an American and appeared in the popular TV drama "Suits." She and Harry met through a common friend and married in 2018.

It received global media coverage.

Mirror UK says Pelly is in his early thirties, and his mother was a close and trusted friend of Princess Diana. Guy Pelly grew up along with Prince William and Prince Harry. Moreover, he is the godfather of Prince Louis, the youngest son of William and Kate and has close ties with the family. In September 2019, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle prepared for their tour of Africa with baby Archie.

Harry and Meghan gave up royal duties and moved to California

It has been a long journey for Meghan and Harry. They have already stepped down from royal duties and are in search of financial independence. After moving to the United States via Canada, they zeroed in on California.

The two of them continued to keep close ties with Guy Pelly. Incidentally, Guy also maintained good relations with Prince William and Kate. He organized the bachelor party of William in 2011 and ran several nightclubs in the capital. It included one in Kensington. Mirror UK goes on to add he was in touch with both the brothers.

Next year it would be the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Nick Bullen is a Royal commenter. In his opinion, the possibility of the siblings building any bridge before the event appears remote. Prince Harry and Meghan have already set their targets for 2021. They are young, want to go places and have inked lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Harry and Meghan left the UK at the beginning of 2020

Mirror UK quotes Nick Bullen saying the celebrations for the Queen of being 70 years on the throne could provide an opportunity for William and Harry to mend their fences by June 2022. The Royal reveals the brothers have spoken and spent time with their mother Diana’s family. In his words - "That was all good and a step forward in the right direction." On the celebrations, there would be a four-day long bank holiday at the beginning of June. There are also other plans on the anvil. These include street parties across the UK apart from official visits of the royals across the country and the Commonwealth during the year. Harry and Meghan left the UK at the beginning of 2020, and Meghan gifted a bundle of joy in the form of Lilibet to the royal family. Harry returned to Britain only twice after he left the country.

The first time it was to attend the funeral of Prince Philip in April, and the second time it was to unveil a statue of his mother, Princess Diana, in July.

Santa Barbara is the present address of Meghan and Harry

According to Express UK, Meghan and Harry stay in the Santa Barbara area of Los Angeles. This week, Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, turned 65-years-old. She is a social worker, a yoga instructor and a hands-on grandmother with Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet. Doria has a long association with the family. Harry and Meghan have concluded attractive deals with popular streaming giants. Netflix already announced the first TV series of Harry and Meghan. The couple loves challenges and wants to prove their worth.