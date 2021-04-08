Netflix announces the first TV series of Harry and Meghan. Titled “Heart of Invictus,” it is a high-value deal they concluded with the network. It will be a documentary series about the Invictus Games and keep track of competitors worldwide. They would be training to participate in the Games at The Hague. Harry will appear on camera and be an executive producer. Director Orlando von Einsiedel will work with Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions to give the idea a concrete shape. Producer Joanna Natasegara will be a part of the team. The documentary will follow the athletes as well as the organizers as they prepare for the event.

Harry has fond memories of the 2017 Invictus Games, where he got to know Meghan Markle. Both of them now stay in Montecito, California, after they quit as senior royals.

Daily Mail UK says the credit of creating the Invictus Games goes to Harry. This is a bi-annual sporting event meant for injured veterans of war. He is a patron and says the word Invictus is Latin for ‘undefeated.’ The games came into being in 2014 and see military personnel's participation in different sports covering nine disciplines. These include wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing. Coronavirus forced a postponement of the event scheduled for 2020.

Harry and Meghan have a deal with Spotify

Netflix confirms Harry and Meghan would produce a wide variety of programs that would cover documentaries, scripted series, features, and children's programming.

The two of them have signed another high-value deal with Spotify and are expecting an addition to their family. Their son Archie will turn two next month and is expecting a sister to join him soon. On the subject of their show “Heart of Invictus” on Netflix, Harry says it would continue to inspire global healing. Daily Mail UK quotes Harry saying – “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.” Harry will be seen in the show and will also be an executive producer.

The Invictus Games matters to Harry

An official of the Invictus Games Foundation is excited at the linkup with Netflix. Such an association helps to inspire the men and women who are behind the events. Moreover, a global platform will be beneficial because of its reach. A partnership of this nature can pay rich dividends in the form of funding to the charity.

Harry has a soft corner for war veterans because he was a fighter pilot and had seen live-action in Afghanistan. He could relate to the people who were disabled in the line of duty. Daily Mail UK makes a mention of Ted Sarandos. He is the co-chief executive and chief content officer of Netflix. In his words – “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Productions team are building an ambitious slate that reflects the values and causes they hold dear.” In January 2020, Harry announced the venue of the Invictus Games 2022 would be Dusseldorf in Germany.

Meghan, Harry and their deal with Netflix

According to EW, Harry and Meghan have finally revealed their close links with the Invictus Games.

This is an international sporting event for wounded, injured, or ill servicemen and women. Netflix, the streaming platform, will show the documentary “Heart of Invictus” of Archewell Productions. The program will hold the viewers' interest because it will showcase the abilities of the never-say-die group of servicemen and women. They might have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses but remain undaunted. They are determined to put up their sterling performances. Harry and Meghan have become Celebrities and settled in California after stepping down from royal duties. They have established links with different agencies and have been able to conclude a few lucrative deals.