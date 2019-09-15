The Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed Travel plans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Africa later this month. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be responsible to promote the concept of a “young, multi-cultural Britain” during their two-week tour of some African countries. Their son Archie will accompany them and it will be the royal couple’s first tour as a family. They are selected because “they are a diverse couple, they represent modern Britain represent.” Moreover, they are young, modern, forward thinking and dynamic and can connect with the youth of Africa easily.

That will be an advantage because the average age of more than half the population in sub Saharan Africa was under 25.

Daily Mail UK feels the tour will have a positive impact on the post Brexit scenario vis-à-vis economic opportunities in the region. The FCO and British government are optimistic about this tour. While the family will visit South Africa as a family, Prince Harry will make additional trips to Angola, Malawi and Botswana alone.

Meghan has been busy

Meghan Markle is back in action after her maternity leave and was in London. The occasion was a display of collection created by Misha Nonoo, one of her friends along with a couple of well-known high street brands.

She has kept herself busy ever since her son Archie was born. She also attended some activities related to sports. These were a polo match where she watched her husband play, followed by the women's tennis finals at Wimbledon and the US Open in New York. She is now gearing up for the African tour.

Daily Mail UK quotes Prince Harry as saying – “he 'can't wait' to return to his 'second home' with his wife and son.” This tour is the royal couple’s first royal tour as a family.

South Africa's British High Commissioner Nigel Casey explained that the trip would be a 'short one', but it will help to boost the economy of the country. Incidentally, Harry and Meghan faced criticism over the use of charter flights a number of times this summer. The prince clarified that he invariably travels by commercial flights and dismissed concerns over his carbon footprint. He says he 'offsets' such emissions by supporting renewable energy incentives and planting trees.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a packed schedule

According to Harpers Bazar, the official visit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to southern Africa will be from September 23 to October 2. Their son Archie will be about six months old by that time and it would qualify him as being "one of the youngest royals to go on an official tour." They will travel to South Africa, and Prince Harry will go solo in Malawi and Angola with a brief visit to Botswana.

Meghan, on her part, will interact with female leaders and academics. She and Harry will have to prepare the groundwork for the U.K.-Africa Investment Summit next year. Obviously, their tour this time will be quite different to the one they had in Botswana before their wedding. This is because they will now be representing Britain as responsible members of the royal family and it should be an interesting outing for the family, especially for Archie.