Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Arnold Schwarzenegger have already endorsed the mission of Greta Thunberg and now Prince Charles extends his support to her. While addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, he said Greta was “remarkable.” He did not want the future generation to point accusing fingers at him for not taking care of the planet. In his keynote address, he cautioned, “we simply cannot waste any more time.” At the end of his address, he shook hands with the 17-year-old activist, Greta.

It was a unique experience for the teenager to shake hands with the heir to the throne in front of the huge gathering of distinguished guests.

Daily Mail UK quotes an interview Prince Charles had with a section of the media. He praised Greta Thunberg and said people have to realize the perils of Climate change and take timely action.

If that is not done, the future generation would suffer and the blame would come on the present generation. The Prince was articulate. His message to the global leaders was to bring the world on the right track. He urged them to restore the balance of nature before it is too late. The wealth gained from various sources will go waste if there are catastrophes like cyclones, typhoons, flash floods, etcetera.

Greta Thunberg gets attention

The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland is a prestigious event. Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate activist, was in august company. It was not new to her because she had attended many such events in the past. However, this was something special with the presence of Prince Charles. US President Donald Trump was also there. He advised Greta to shift her focus from the United States to other countries and commented that her demands were unrealistic.

The teenager, on her part, talked on “Averting a Climate Apocalypse” and said the elites of the world need to do more to avert the climate crisis. Greta Thunberg uses strong words in her speeches to get her point across.

Daily Mail UK adds that Prince Charles completed a part of his journey from St Gallen in Switzerland to Davos by using a fully electric Jaguar I-Pace, instead of using a helicopter. In the course of his speech, he dwelt on issues like global warming, climate change and the resultant loss in terms of biodiversity.

In his opinion, these are serious threats to humanity. The prince made mention of the Duke of Cambridge and praised him for his work on environment-related work.

Politicians and business leaders criticized by Greta Thunberg

According to the BBC, Greta Thunberg spoke soon after US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. In her speech, she heaped criticism on politicians and business leaders because they believe in "empty words and promises." It was at this venue she met The Prince of Wales who talked about the necessity of having a rethink on how the world can deal with climate change.

He also talked about an initiative that would encourage "rapid" decarburization. He expects his "Sustainable Markets Initiative" to help bring together people who matter on a common platform to tackle different aspects of climate change.

Gutsy teenager Greta Thunberg

The 17-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has forced the world to sit up and take notice of the impending dangers of climate change. Instances of droughts are increasing and these are results of global warming. They give rise to the possibilities of forest fires. Simultaneously, the heat melts glaciers and icebergs that lead to sea-level rise.

Then there are sudden cyclones, typhoons, and floods that leave behind the destruction of lives and properties. In order to save the world, it is necessary to tackle the root cause and the earlier, the better, Greta thinks.