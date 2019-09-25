The teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is the face of today’s youth who wants the world to assign priority to climate change. In her recent speech at UN’s Climate Action Summit in New York, the 16-year-old Greta accused the world powers of ignoring the seriousness of the issue.

She represents the sentiments of the youth. Ever since she set foot on American soil, she has been able to bring the younger generation into her fold.

Therefore, she did not hesitate to charge the seniors saying - “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.” She wanted to show a mirror to the world.

However, US President Donald Trump decided to treat Greta lightly and commented that she looked to be “very happy” and hoping for a bright future. He has not yet signed the Paris accord on climate change.

The Guardian mentions about Greta’s speech in which she expressed the feelings of the youth who will have to pay dearly for the follies of today’s leaders. She talked of betrayal on the subject of issues related to the climate crisis and charged #howdareyou.

Today at 11:30 I and 15 other children from around the world filed a legal complaint against 5 nations over the climate crisis through the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The message from Greta Thunberg

Greta had launched the global School Strike movement in Sweden.

It used to be a weekly affair on Fridays and she arrived in New York to attend the climate summit. Her mode of transport was a solar-powered yacht, a form of Renewable Energy. She wanted to make a statement against the use of fossil fuel that generates CO2, which, in turn, results in global warming. However, there is a clash of interest for a section of people. Many of them have invested in fossil fuels and they just cannot say no to it.

The Guardian reports about a chance meeting between Greta Thunberg and Donald Trump. It seems the president was at the UN on that day. He had come to attend a meeting on religious freedom and not to be at the UN climate summit.

Their paths crossed and she gave him a fixed stare. It went viral and Julián Castro, the Democratic presidential contender, seized the opportunity to his advantage. He tweeted the video saying - “I think a lot of us can relate.”

Celebrities support Greta’s stand

According to News 18, Celebrities of the movie world have risen to support the stand taken by Greta Thunberg. The future generations are worried about the ill effects of climate change.

They want to wage a war against unethical practices to destroy the climate.

Greta, a 16-year-old climate activist of Sweden is fighting to save the environment. However, many people in high places do not see eye to eye with her. One of them is US President Donald Trump who has failed to address the issue, which may lead to fatal results. However, Greta has the support of Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio. He shared her speech on his Instagram page.

Priyanka Chopra, another member of the movie world, also praised the young activist for posing her questions to the world. Alia Bhatt, another actor, shared the fiery speech on social media.