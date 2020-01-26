The beloved couple of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally shifted from the UK to Canada, a Commonwealth country. There had been speculation on the subject for quite a while and it has finally happened. Meghan Markle is in Canada with her husband and son Archie. The Prince described it as “taking a leap of faith.” He surrendered his life as a member of the royal family and explained that he felt he did not have any other alternative. In the course of an emotion-filled speech, he admitted that he opted out of royal duties in order to pursue peaceful family life.

Before coming to Canada, Harry completed a few engagements in London.

Ellen DeGeneres appears to confirm she WILL hold first sit-down interview with Meghan Markle since she and Prince Harry quit the Royal family https://t.co/UlKg8376VO — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 25, 2020

Daily Mail UK informed about some decisions the pair has taken. One pertains to their titles of HRH. Harry and Meghan will not use it any longer. They would also return the money of the taxpayers that went into the renovation of their Frogmore home.

As to their stay in Canada, the couple indicated that most of the time they would live here. They probably feel there would be less intrusion of the media in their day-to-day lives in this country. Before taking the decision, Meghan Markle and her husband had taken a long leave during Christmas.

Independence first for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry has links with Sentebale, a charity. He assured that he was not deserting them.

In a speech at a private event, he confided to his guests – “What I want to make clear is we're not walking away, and we certainly aren't walking away from you.” He also added that he and Meghan would continue to serve the Queen, the Commonwealth, and his military associations without public funding. However, that was a tall order and might not be possible. It seems there was a debate with his seniors on the subject of earning money while being a member of the royal family.

The future role of him and his wife also came up for discussions. They wanted the freedom to breathe life into various activities and might have stepped unknowingly on many toes.

Oprah on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal exit: Nobody has 'any right to say anything' https://t.co/oIVLwj9aoj — HuffPost UK (@HuffPostUK) January 23, 2020

Daily Mail UK makes mention of a popular social media platform. On it, the combined reach of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has overtaken that of Prince William and Kate Middleton. In fact, there was an increase in the number of followers for Meghan and Harry soon after they announced their withdrawal from the public eye.

It garnered nearly 2 million likes from supportive fans.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could face problems

According to Express UK, Meghan Markle could face problems with regard to immigration. In order to qualify for British citizenship, she would have to abide by extant rules that set down certain criteria that are to be met. One of these relates to living outside of the UK for more than 90 days, which would be a disqualification. Both of them have said they will split their time between Canada and the UK but long absence might give rise to embarrassing situations. Harry has already joined Meghan and Archie in Vancouver after two weeks.

Another aspect is the huge security bill they might have to bear. They are after all Celebrities. As an ex-head of Scotland Yard says - “Just because Harry no longer sees himself as a royal it doesn’t mean he will stop being a target.”

Meghan Markle, the American actress

It was a memorable journey for Meghan Markle, an American actress. She was Rachel Zane of the TV legal drama “Suits” and married Prince Harry of the British royal family. Her entry into the family brought a sea change in the lives of all those around her and her fan following kept increasing. She, on her part, tried to adjust and embrace a new lifestyle.

To do this, she sacrificed many of her favorites and accepted new ones but continued to face problems. Meghan Markle is now a mother and in Canada. She and Harry want the freedom to enjoy life as ordinary citizens.