Square Enix's "Outriders" has been subject to animosity from its own player base regarding its compromised state. Since its launch earlier this year, the co-op looter shooter was hammered with a barrage of bugs the moment it went active, though some have already been patched with updates. However, the latest update seems to have fixed two lingering issues.

'Outriders' got their loot back

According to the Reddit post, the update called "Inventory Restoration Roll Out" went live last night and is geared towards remedying login failure and inventory wipe that players have experienced since launch.

Specifically, the devs at People Can Fly have sorted affected players into two categories with Group A's restoration effort going first and Group B scheduled for later once it's successful. Group A concerns those players who are unable to login and had their loot wiped while Group B concerns those who can login but also missing their loot. Here is a list of fixes that are being rolled out for Group A:

'Outriders' Group A bug fixes

All equipped items of various rarity will be restored in the inventory.

All legendary items restored.

For non-Legendary items: 20 previously acquired items that were in your inventory, with first prioritization based on rarity (descending from Epic rarity) and second prioritization based on date acquired.

All fully completed Accolades will be restored for their respected final tier. Interim tiers and progress towards any tier of an Accolade cannot be recovered.



The post noted to Group A members that not all loot might be restored afterward but the devs are prioritizing the most valuable loot in their inventory.

Also, there could be instances where non-affected characters could end up with 20 Legendary items already sold.

A rough looter shooter

"Outriders" is a 3 player co-op third-person shooter with class-based combat, RPG elements, and loot grinding mechanics. The game is set on an alien called world Enoch where humanity has become desperate to colonize.

But an anomaly rips across its surface, killing many and transforming the colonists or Outriders into super-powered humanoids who must fight to survive a war between the planet's inhospitable life and their own kind.

Many critics seem to agree that at its core is a decent shooter with a fun arsenal and robust systems in place.

Unfortunately, the experience with "Outriders" was being undermined by its many bugs similar to many AAA releases.

These bugs included server and login connect issues, crashes, loot wipes, and more. So far, most of these wrinkles have been ironed out, and the latest couple of patches could mean that the looter shooter will finally be on its way to being one of the best in the 2020's.