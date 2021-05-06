Nintendo has announced 'Game Builder Garage,' a new educational software title designed to teach "kids and parents and everyone in-between" how to build their very own games from the ground up while having fun doing it. It's coming to the Nintendo Switch on June 11 and will retail at $29.99.

Move over 'Super Mario Maker'

The creation toolset being offered will provide a breakdown of visual programming and game design fundamentals in a series of step-by-step lessons. The game seems to take a few cues from similar titles like 'Super Mario Maker' whereas users can move back and forth between constructs.

When performing assignments and implementing tools, users will utilize cute and colorful creatures called Nodon to carry them out.

"Add Nodon to your programming screen and decide how they interact to bring your game to life," as written on the official website. "You can even choose the music or an exciting theme. Even if you’re not quite sure what to make, playing around with Nodon might just give you a great idea or two."

Learn to make games from the minds at Nintendo! Build your own games from the ground up with the colorful and quirky Nodon when #GameBuilderGarage comes to #NintendoSwitch on June 11!https://t.co/OLw5XSTAMs pic.twitter.com/1A5ovEc5ZM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 5, 2021

'Game Builder Garage' will also feature a Lesson Mode that contains seven pre-made games, each distinct and all broken down in steps for users to understand what it took to bring them alive.

Three of those games revealed so far include a side-scrolling game of tag, a top-down ball puzzler, and a 3D racer. The title will also support up to eight players on launch.

"For anyone who has always wanted to make their own Video Games, Game Builder Garage is the perfect place to start," said Nintendo of America senior vice president of sales and marketing Nick Chavez.

There is a free programming mode included that lets users build just about anything to their hearts' desire and will be available at the beginning. Additionally, 'Game Builder Garage' will support touchscreen and mouse controls if anyone prefers any alternative controls over the Joy-Cons and Pro controller.

Nintendo wants us to learn

This new software isn't the first product from Nintendo that's geared towards public game design. Rather, it's part of an ongoing campaign somewhat that started even before the Switch was released. Both 'Super Mario Maker' for the Nintendo Wii U and its sequel for the Switch enabled gamers to create and share their own levels inspired by the games worldwide, sparking a social phenomenon.

Nintendo Labo kits were brought to classrooms through a partnership with a New York-based nonprofit called the Institute of Play in 2018. It's expected that the company will continue to release more quirky games and products designed to bring its audience into the world of game design.

'Game Builder Garage' will be available on Nintendo Switch, starting June 11th for $29.99.