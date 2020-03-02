Ever since cross-platform play was released for "Fortnite Battle Royale" in 2018, there have been numerous complaints about input devices. While it's amazing that PC players can play with their console or mobile friends, crossplay has its negative sides as well. However, the worst thing about the crossplay feature in "Fortnite" is that it is forced, and most of the tournaments have mixed lobbies, which puts millions of players at a disadvantage.

PC players who use a keyboard and a mouse have an advantage over everyone else, and that's why PC players qualify for big tournaments.

However, console players have an advantage of their own, and some players believe that it's not fair. Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, who won the Fortnite World Cup last year, recently complained about aim assist on controllers, calling it hacking.

Bugha's comments on aim assist

Bugha, the 17-year-old professional "Fortnite Battle Royale" player, finished first in the solo tournament of Fortnite World Cup in late July 2019. The player won $3 million and he destroyed the competition, and became one of the most popular "Fortnite" players in the world.

Bugha is still playing the game competitively dominating, but his latest rant shows that he is not happy with aim assist.

The popular "Fortnite" player streamed for his viewers on February 29 when he was eliminated by a controller player. Bugha made it to top 40 and was the only player alive on his team as his duo partner was eliminated earlier in the game. With 50 shield and only one HP left, the player was gliding to the enemy team, but he was shot and eliminated mid-air by an Epic Burst Assault Rifle, which made him complain about aim assist strength.

Bugha was eliminated by Scoped, who is considered one of the best controller players in "Fortnite Battle Royale." “What...Scoped, dude controller, please just get nerfed, I will do anything it’s not fair.” the Fortnite World Cup winner said. “No keyboard and mouse player hits that sh*t, I just died man, he doesn't even mean to lock on to me either, It’s just hacking bro, it's actually just hacking,” he added.

Other complaints

Many other "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have complained about aim assist as well. While its strength may be too much, the main complaint about aim assist is that it requires no skill to take enemies down. NRG Unknown has showcased the aim assist strength as he was able to track down an enemy who was hiding in the bush at Franzy Farm. This is depicted in the video below.