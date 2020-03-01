Chapter 2, Season 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" has recently entered its second week and players got new challenges to complete. These new challenges allow players to choose the faction of the first faction-eligible character in the current Battle Pass, Brutus. As many players are already aware, there are two factions in the game right now, Ghost and Shadow, and players have to pick a faction for almost every Battle Pass character after unlocking them and completing their challenges.

Right after the new season came out, Epic Games has teased players with an upcoming feature.

The Battle Pass tab has been redesigned and is no interactive, which is a nice change. However, many players have noticed a monitor that has logos of both factions on it, and the monitor cannot be currently accessed. It turns out that the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer is preparing a faction event in the future, and it seems it is going to be huge!

The upcoming event

The theme of the current season revolves around the two factions and players are given the choice to join them. As Epic Games has clarified, it is possible to pick different factions for each Battle Pass character.

For example, if players pick Shadow Faction for Brutus, they can choose Ghost for Meowscles. However, players cannot pick both factions for each character, but this is something that may be available after the season ends.

Popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" data miner iFireMonkey has discovered some interesting details about the upcoming event. According to the files found in the game data, players will be able to pick their faction after accessing the computer found in the Battle Pass tab.

The two factions will then fight to upgrade their intel level.

#Fortnite Faction Wars Event Leak:#TeamGhost or #TeamShadow? Pick your team from the PC and fight to upgrade your Faction intel level!



This Faction v Faction event isn't your ordinary event, as you can switch factions any time you want!



/1 pic.twitter.com/lE1ZbWQW2a — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) February 29, 2020

According to the leak, players will be able to switch factions at any time, which means that their Battle Pass faction choices will not matter.

While no one knows exactly what this event will be about, we can expect players to have a say in what happens at the end of the season. It is very likely that the Faction Wars event will affect the ending of the current season, and the faction that is more successful might overtake the island.

Rewards for participation in event

According to the data miner, the higher your faction level is, the better the reward players will get for the event. Players will be able to see the level of their faction and rewards by accessing the computer, as well as change to the opposing faction.

Unfortunately, the feature hasn't been fully developed yet, so it is hard to say when exactly it will be released.

However, considering that we are just in the second week of the new season, we should not expect it to come out before late March.