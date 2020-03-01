Thanks to the popularity of "Fortnite Battle Royale," many gamers have gained a lot of fame and popularity. The video game was released in September 2017, and during its peak in 2018, it spread globally, as thousands of new players joined the game every day. Due to its rating and graphics that are suitable for any age, there are many young players who have achieved fame while playing the game.

Daniel Walsh, better known as Dubs, is one of the young players who became famous for playing "Fortnite Battle Royale." Dubs is a 16-year old streamer and professional player for FaZe Clan, but his recent behavior got him suspended.

The young player used a racial slur on a live stream, and his organization quickly took care of it, suspending him indefinitely and making him go through sensitivity training.

The 'Fortnite' player was suspended for a good reason

Dubs used a racial slur on another player's stream on February 29 and this moment was quickly clipped and spread all over social media. The young player did not know that he was on a live stream, but that does not give him an excuse for using the racial slur. As a result, FaZe Clan has suspended him indefinitely, and there is no doubt that his career is going to suffer because of it.

"FaZe Clan will not tolerate any form of hate speech," the statement by Dubs' esports organization read. "It is imperative for us to foster an inclusive environment in this community. Due to his actions, we are suspending Dubs indefinitely from representing FaZe Clan while in professional competition, streaming, or posting on his social channels." In addition, FaZe Clan stated that the 16-year-old "Fortnite Battle Royale" player will have to go through sensitivity training, which will eventually become a requirement for all the members of the organization.

A statement from FaZe Clan regarding Dubs. pic.twitter.com/0lSlUEL5J7 — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) February 29, 2020

Daniel "Dubs" Walsh is a well known "Fortnite" player who has also achieved a lot of success in a big tournament. Dubs finished 15th in the Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals and was ranked seventh in the Duos competitive with his teammate Megga.

Dubs posts an apology

Dubs himself has posted an apology on his official Twitter account.

The apology is below:

I can’t even describe how sorry I am. I did not intend to be hurtful in any way but what I said was still hurtful, insensitive, and wrong. The word shouldn’t have been in my vocabulary and I apologize from the bottom my heart to everyone I offended by using it. You deserve better — FaZe Dubs (@Dubsfn) February 29, 2020

It will be interesting to see how this incident affects Dubs' professional gaming career. He is not the first "Fortnite" player to do this, but he is definitely lucky that FaZe Clan has not parted ways with him. His punishment could have been much worse, and many players believe that it should have been.

However, there is no doubt that Dubs will miss out on some other career opportunities because of what he did.

The suspension of the "Fortnite Battle Royale" player is indefinite, which means that no one currently knows when he will get back to the competitive stage. Considering that what he did was quite big, it will most likely be months before FaZe Dubs get back to the game and participate in a tournament. Walsh is still young and has a bright career ahead of him, but he will have to improve in some things to avoid further problems.