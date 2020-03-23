"Fortnite Battle Royale" developer Epic Games has recently added a new vehicle to the popular video game. Ever since the relaase of a Shopping Cart in Season 4, the video game creator has experimented with many other vehicles. While the primary function of in-game vehicles should be mobility, some of them had weapons attached of them and were even capable of dealing immense damage to both other players and structures.

The newest vehicle is called Choppa and it's a helicopter that has 1,500 hit points and enough space for an entire squad.

Surprisingly, Epic Games has not added any weapons to this "Fortnite Battle Royale" vehicle, so it's rather difficult to use it for combat, especially in the Solo mode. Fortunately, players have recently found out a clever trick how to make the helicopter move on its own, which is something that can be used to gain a big advantage over enemies.

The useful Choppa trick

Epic Games has added a helicopter to "Fortnite Battle Royale" with the v12.20 patch on Tuesday, March 17. Before that, the game developer had teased the addition of this vehicle as it appeared in the promotional material of the new season.

Furthermore, the island changes released in the new seasons have included several helipads, and Epic Games has added even more of them with the v12.10 patch on March 3.

Another thing that was added on March 3 was the Proximity Mine, which was a new explosive weapon capable of dealing 50 damage to players when they approach it, as well as 200 damage to structures. Reddit user Ryuzanami has found out that a Proximity Mine can be used with the helicopter to give it an autopilot, and by doing this, players can use the vehicle more aggressively.

To do the trick, players need to place a Proximity Mine on top of the helicopter, then get inside of it and change seats right away. After doing this, the helicopter will start moving on its own, allowing players to be on its side. This means that Solo players can use the helicopter for both mobility and combat at the same time, while in modes with more players, such as Squads, all four players can move to sides and attack opposing players.

The trick can also be used to confuse enemies, but it is important to keep in mind that a helicopter will keep flying in one direction, so players will eventually lose it, either to the storm or to a hill or another obstacle.

The new update

Epic Games has announced that the v12.21 update for "Fortnite Battle Royale" will be released on Tuesday, March 24. This update will come out earlier than usual as its downtime will start at 2 AM Eastern Time. At the moment, it is unknown what it is going to bring, but it most likely will not be a major update.