"Fortnite Battle Royale" has become one of the most popular Video Games of all time in less than three years. Released in September 2017, the video game has over 250 million players in total and it has broken numerous records set by other video games in the past, such as the record for most concurrent players in gaming history with 10.8 million. While it's clear that the popular game has hit its peak, it is still played by millions of players and it most likely will for many years to come.

Thanks to the popularity of the game, many streamers who jumped on its bandwagon early have come extremely popular too, especially those who set themselves apart with their amazing skills.

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is probably the most popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" streamer ever, and he has recently discussed an interesting feature that would make lives of streamers much easier. His partner, Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, who is also a big name in the gaming world, agrees with him.

The new feature would be great

Many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players don't want to admit it, but stream sniping is a huge issue in the community. Streamers who get thousands of concurrent viewers on every stream find it hard to avoid stream snipers despite matchmaking delay that Epic Games has implemented to the game.

Even smaller streamers, who get hundreds or fewer concurrent viewers, have dealt with stream snipers, but the suggested "Fortnite" feature would make their lives easier.

“You get killed by somebody that you think is a stream sniper, and instead of reporting, you can click ‘avoid this player.’ Then for 30 days, that person can’t get into your games," is what SypherPK suggested on his stream, calling it a perfect solution.

He clarified that streamers would be able to do it again after 30 days if they believe that they were stream sniped.

Ninja liked the idea, but he would want it to be available only for streamers. “If you open that up to everybody, players can do that every time they get sh*t on by somebody who’s really good," the popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" streamer has added.

Will Epic Games do something about it?

It is very surprising that Epic Games has not found a perfect solution to prevent stream sniping yet. The game is going to turn three in just a few months and streamers are hoping that something will be done about this issue. Considering that the suggestion the two streamers had is good, it won't be surprising if the "Fortnite" developer brings it to the game soon.

After all, content creators are a huge reason for the success of the game, and it would be smart for Epic Games to prevent them from being stream sniped. The feature would benefit a lot of players, yet it would not have many, if any downsides.