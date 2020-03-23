Infinity Ward and Activision released "Call of Duty: Warzone" less than two weeks ago. The free-to-play video game consists of two primary game modes, Plunder and Battle Royale, with the latter being extremely popular all around the world. Battle royale genre has become the most popular genre in video gaming in the past few years thanks to the games like "Fortnite Battle Royale" and "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," but Activision's game may end up breaking many records set by these two games.

In just a few days, "Call of Duty: Warzone" has attracted 15 million players, becoming one of the most successful games in the world.

Infinity Ward has released new content one week after the game came out, and it turns out that we will get a lot more content in the future. Data miners have recently revealed that the game developer is planning on adding more features to the game, including two more game modes.

New features have been revealed

On March 17, one week after "Call of Duty: Warzone" was released, Infinity Ward has added a Solo mode to it. Before this, players could only get into a lobby as a trio, and they could either bring two of their friends, go alone against other three-player teams, or simply have their team filled with random players who are matchmaking at the same time.

Many players had asked for the Solo mode, and fortunately, the game developer has listened to them.

According to the leak posted by popular "Call of Duty" data miner ModernWarzone, Duos and Squads game modes are coming to the game in the future. Shortly after the Solo mode was added, players began wondering if the game developer is planning on adding more modes, and this leak confirms it. Players are hoping that the new content will be added soon, but considering that many game developers are not able to work to their full capacity.

A new "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" update will most likely be released on Tuesday, March 24, and we can expect more changes to the Warzone mode with it. Infinity Ward always releases updates on Tuesday, and March 24 most likely won't be an exception.

Custom rules and matchmaking

Beside the two new game modes, "Call of Duty: Warzone" players will also get the ability to play the game with custom rules.

These rules will most likely include health and shield settings, loot availability, fall damage toggle, and others.

Furthermore, players will be allowed to create private "Call of Duty: Warzone" matches in the future. This may be similar to custom matchmaking in "Fortnite Battle Royale" where players can share their key and have others join the same lobby, which would be a fantastic addition, especially for content creators.