Infinity Ward and Activision have released Warzone mode for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" on March 10. In less than 10 days, this mode has become incredibly popular, attracting millions of players and becoming one of the fastest-growing Video Games of all time. Warzone is split into two game modes, Plunder and Battle Royale, and the latter mode is on the verge of breaking numerous records set by its competitors.

In the time where "Fortnite Battle Royale" and "Apex Legends" have millions of daily active players, Activision has managed to release a great battle royale game and push it all the way to the top.

As it turns out, "Call of Duty: Warzone" players are going to get their first limited-time game mode very soon, which will add more fun content to the game. Limited-time game modes will be optional and will make the game different for those who want to try out something new.

High Action limited-time game mode in Warzone

Limited-time game modes have turned out to be a great idea in "Fortnite Battle Royale," one of the most popular battle royale games ever. Epic Games, its developer, has released numerous game modes that were in the game for a limited time, and these modes had custom settings.

For example, Solid Gold mode in "Fortnite" only had gold weapons available, while High Explosives mode was limited to explosive weapons and utilities.

Data miner ModernWarzone has found some interesting game files which hint at the release of the first "Call of Duty: Warzone" limited-time game mode. The data miner has shared this information on his Twitter profile, showing the community the upcoming content for the popular battle royale video game.

According to the Twitter user, Activision and Infinity Ward are preparing "High Action" game mode for Warzone. This mode will give players more money, more legendary crates, and more Killstreak drops.

At the first look, it doesn't appear that the first limited-time game mode will bring anything drastic to the game, but there is no doubt that Infinity Ward will get more creative with such mods in the future.

After all, "Call of Duty: Warzone" is a free-to-play video game which has gained a lot of popularity, so we can expect the developer to spend a lot of time and resources in developing it and bringing new content.

When will the mode come out?

Unfortunately, the release date of the upcoming "Call of Duty: Warzone" has not been revealed yet. Players should not expect it to be released soon as the game was released less than 10 days ago. However, there is a possibility that the new mode comes out in April, and the community is hoping that the game developer will keep working on the game even after a new "Call of Duty" title comes out in late 2020.