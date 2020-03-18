Activision's latest "Call of Duty" title was released in October 2019 under the name "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." This video game was developed by Infinity Ward and has become incredibly successful and popular in a short period. The video game developer has also released the Warzone mode which includes the 150-player battle royale mode as well as the Plunder mode. Not only is Warzone very fun to play, but it also free, which is a big reason why it has gained millions of players in its first week.

According to the latest leaks and rumors, Activision is already making plans for another "Call of Duty" video game. Popular "Call of Duty" leaker TheGamingRevolution has recently shared some interesting information about the next video game in the series. If the leak is true, Treyarch is going to reboot "Call of Duty: Black Ops" in 2020.

The reboot of the game would be a good idea

"Call of Duty: Black Ops" is one of the most successful Video Games of the series and one of the most favored ones. As of October 2019, Activision has sold around 31 million copies of this game.

If it turns out that the leak, about the reboot, is true, there is no doubt that the upcoming game will be a huge success.

Before developing "Call of Duty: Black Ops," Treyarch released "Call of Duty 3" and "Call of Duty: World at War." All of these titles have been very popular among gamers, and reboots of these titles would most likely be quite popular. TheGamingRevolution, who is one of the most popular leakers of the game, has revealed that Treyarch is going to remake the first video game in the Black Ops series.

Call of Duty 2020 has been under 2 names thus far.



Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Black Ops V



Set during the Cold War. Spans the entire 40+ years and incs Vietnam and Korean War. Described as even more gritty and gruesome than Modern Warfare.



I'm not joking. — LongSensation (@LongSensationYT) August 7, 2019

According to the leaker, the 2020 "Call of Duty" game has been under two other names, so far, one of which is "Call of Duty: Black Ops."

"Set during the Cold War, the game spans the entire 40 years and includes Vietnam and the Korean War.

The game is described as even more gritty and gruesome than Modern Warfare," is what the leaker wrote on his official Twitter profile.

Details about the leak

The leaker shared some more details about the upcoming game in the series, and some of these details are very interesting. According to him, the large player modes (32 versus 32) are coming back and there will also be a Ground War map set in Vietnam where players will use snowmobiles for transport.

Health regeneration will not be automatic in the upcoming title, and UAV and Counter-UAV killstreaks will return as well. Multiplayer DLC will also be free and will follow the similar content model as "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" and there will be no supply drops.

Finally, the Zombies mode will be included in the game and players will also be able to participate in the single-player Campaign mode.

It will be interesting to see how this game would perform after its release, although it is very likely that it would be a huge success and possibly one of the best game in the "Call of Duty" series. At the moment, Activision has not posted an official announcement or confirmation of the next video game, but we can expect it to happen in the next few months.