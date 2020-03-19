"Fortnite Battle Royale" players have recently gotten some new content with the v12.20 update released on Tuesday, March 17. Epic Games has made several gameplay changes with this patch, including balance changes for a couple of in-game items and a helicopter, the new vehicle. This was the second major update in Chapter 2, Season 2, beside the first patch which brought the season, and players are hoping that the game developer will keep releasing content to the game more frequently.

Back in Chapter 1, Epic Games was releasing weekly updates for "Fortnite," and these updates were mostly big and included new items or gameplay changes.

However, the video game creator has slowed updates down in Chapter 2, but it seems that it is preparing something big for its players. According to a Reddit comment made by one of the developers, unbelievable things are coming to "Fortnite Battle Royale."

Big things are coming to the popular video game

Reddit user SaviorselfEnds has posted a thread about "Fortnite" servers in the FortniteCompetitive subreddit. The thread has received hundreds of upvotes and more than a hundred comments, and one of the comments was from an Epic Games developer.

SaviorselfEnds has talked about bad experiences with "Fortnite" servers, saying how some people have higher ping than they should have. Fortunately, the thread has gotten enough upvotes to catch an eye of Epic Games, and JShredz, one of the developers, has responded to it.

JShredz has explained that Epic Games cannot simply build servers in certain locations to help players have a better experience in "Fortnite." He also added that the game developer has no control over periodic throttling at the ISP level, which can be another big issue.

"Finally to the performance of the server code itself, we are always working to improve the experience while still being able to bring you awesome new additions to the game like the Choppa and some unbelievable things we've got in store in the future," is what JShredz wrote in his comment, hinting at big things that will be added to the game. At the moment, no one knows what exactly this is going to be, but considering that Epic Games has made some huge things with "Fortnite" in the past, we can expect something big very soon.

Next generation and 'Fortnite Battle Royale'

It will be interesting to see how "Fortnite Battle Royale" is going to perform on the next-generation consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The game itself has been quite revolutionary as it enabled cross-platform play in 2018, allowing PlayStation and Xbox players to team up with each other. However, Epic Games may be preparing even bigger things in the future.

The new generation of gaming consoles will most likely be released in late 2020, barring any delays, and gamers are the world are very excited about it.