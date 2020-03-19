Epic Games has released the v12.20 patch for "Fortnite Battle Royale" on Tuesday, March 17. Unfortunately, the video game developer has not released patch notes, so players ended up finding the changes on their own and posting them over the internet. The community has found many new changes, including the obvious addition of a helicopter, but some of them will likely take a few more days to be noticed by players.

One day after the patch was released, several players noticed a big change that affected slurp trucks.

It turns out that the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer has removed a few trucks from the game, and therefore, players are no longer able to use them for healing. There was no warning from Epic Games and players are wondering why several trucks have been removed.

No more trucks at several locations

Slurp trucks were introduced to "Fortnite Battle Royale" with the release of Chapter 2, Season 1, which kicked off in October 2019. At first, these trucks would give players 50 effective health (health and shield) when destroyed, but Epic Games has later changed it to 100 effective health.

The video game developer had nerfed these trucks before as well. At first, players were able to quickly destroy them and gain health or shield by placing a pyramid under trucks. However, that was changed in one of the Chapter 2, Season 1 patches, and ever since then, players have to destroy trucks with their weapons or pickaxes.

The v12.20 patch, which is one of the biggest patches in the current season, has brought another nerf to slurp trucks.

For an unknown reason, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer has removed three trucks from the island, leaving only four of them in the game. Considering that slurp trucks have been very useful, this nerf does not make much sense.

The three trucks that have been removed were the trucks that could be previously found near the bridge east of Pleasant Park, under Mount Kay, and at Slurpy Swamp. Right now, players have four trucks at their disposal and these can be found in the following locations: Southwest of Steamy Stacks, on the bridge north of Salty Springs, northeast of Lazy Lake, and west of Sweaty Sands.

The glitch with the trucks

Slurp trucks have been affected by a weird glitch that would make them appear on the map even after they are destroyed. This would confuse a lot of players who would approach trucks, but a moment later, they would completely disappear. This was a rendering issue many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have reported, and the removal of the trucks with the v12.20 update may have something to do with it.