After a four-month wait, Epic Games has finally released the second season of Chapter 2. "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have received the update on February 20 around 4 AM Eastern Time, and after the downtime which lasted for around two hours, the game was playable once again. The video game developer has added a lot of new content to the game and players are still discovering all the new things that have come with the patch.

The new season has brought several big map changes, the new Battle Pass, quality of life improvements and user interface changes.

Epic Games has also released numerous gameplay changes with the latest "Fortnite Battle Royale" update as many weapons have come back to the game. Furthermore, the video game developer has made several other gameplay changes, such as the ability to throw Shield Potions to distance.

Vaulted weapons

The biggest surprise at the start of the new "Fortnite Battle Royale" season is the vaulting of Damage Traps. Traps had been in the game since its release in September 2017, but they were removed with the v12.00 update.

This is going to make gameplay more interesting, although there is no doubt that a lot of players are going to miss this item. It was a huge part of the "Fortnite" gameplay, whether it was used actively or passively.

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle has also been vaulted, along with the Rocket Launcher and several rarities of the Submachine Gun. On the contrary, the suppressed variant of the Submachine Gun is now back to the game.

Unvaulted items

As it was hinted in one of the teasers, the Remote Explosives item (C4) has been unvaulted. Epic Games has also brought the Suppressed Sniper Rifle back to the game, as well as the Minigun. There are many new other items that have been added to the game, such as the Mythic Assault Rifle, the Mythic Drum Gun, and more. Grappler has also been brought to the game and now has the Mythic rarity, and the Suppressed Assault Rifle now has a Rare (blue) rarity.

LaunchPad, the mobility item that was added in the final weeks of Chapter 2, Season 1, has been unvaulted in the competitive modes. Arena players will now be able to move around the island faster and avoid the storm.

More items that have been added

Data miners have found many more items that have been added with the latest "Fortnite Battle Royale" update. However, these items haven't been found by players yet, so they are either extremely rare, or they will simply be added in one of the upcoming updates.

These items include Invisibility Powerup, Smoke Grenade, Security Turret, Sword, Cool Carpet, and more.

Keep in mind that these are just the first few hours of the new season, so we can expect to get more information about the new changes soon.