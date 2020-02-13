“Fortnite: Battle Royale” is just one of the few games out there that don’t have a loot box mechanic injected into it. That said, Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney delivered a keynote speech at this year’s DICE (Design Innovate Communicate Entertain) Summit where he tackled the future of gaming and at the same time expressed his thoughts on them.

On loot boxes

The annual event was held in Las Vegas where Sweeney brought up the issue with loot boxes stating that the gaming industry needs to get their act together.

In his speech, he asked, “what we (the gaming industry) want to be when we grow up? Do we want to be like Las Vegas with slot machines or do we want to be respected as creators of products that customers can trust?”

Sweeney added that the industry should be ”very reticent” in creating an experience where the result can be determined by spending real cash. The CEO further explained that loot boxes are included in all gambling mechanics “except for the ability to get more money out in the end.“

Here’s one of the key views I shared at DICE. If a game tackles politics, as To Kill a Mockingbird did as a novel, it should come from the heart of creatives and not from marketing departments seeking to capitalize on division. https://t.co/x4eARz7Yyz — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) February 12, 2020

‘Fortnite’ and getting players hyped

He went on referencing “Fortnite” as the battle royale shooter has been known to collaborate with other well-known franchises like “Star Wars” and “Marvel,” adding that he saw it as the future of advertising.

He also said that if one has an awesome new product, one should begin rolling out some free stuff into the game that would get players hyped and engaged about it.

Another thing that Sweeney tackled during his speech is that gaming companies should separate themselves from politics adding that “platforms should be neutral.” According to him, marketing departments should veer away from it as political affiliation for him decides “what chicken restaurant you go to” and such “divisive topics” need not be dragged into gaming.

“Fortnite” players might still remember that about a year ago, Epic made some changes on how the loot boxes (dubbed Llamas) work in the Save the World version of the game. The developer made a tweak allowing players to actually see what’s inside them before purchasing.

Loot box furor

For the uninitiated, the loot box furor sparked in 2017 when EA’s community team over on Reddit made a comment on a post by a Reddit user about Darth Vader being locked out from the game despite the fact that the OP already paid $80 for the game.

Per EA’s response, their intention is to give players “a sense of accomplishment for unlocking different heroes.”

The company’s response was not well-received by their gaming community. It was so bad that it became the most downvoted response on Reddit.

As for “Fortnite: Battle Royale,” its player base is still waiting for its second season that’s been long overdue. According to Epic, Season 2 will go live on February 20.