Infinity Ward has received mixed reviews from the community about "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." The video game, which was released in October 2019, is generally fun to play and it has a lot of positive things that players like. (Source) However, there have been numerous issues with it and it appears that game-breaking glitches appear in the game every single day. (Source) Considering that this is a premium game, its developer has no excuse for not fixing bugs and making the game better.

The Season 2 update was released on February 11 and many "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" players are still trying it out.

The update required a huge download, but it was worth it as it has brought fresh new content to the game. Beside it, Infinity Ward has hinted at the battle royale mode in the game, and the recent leak has confirmed that the mode will come. We have also gotten a few more details about the upcoming mode, which is currently Classified in the game.

Warzone is coming to 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare'

The first "Call of Duty" game to feature a battle royale mode was "Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII." This 2018 title, developed by Treyarch, included the Blackout mode, which was a 100-player battle royale mode that allowed players to play in Solo, Duos, and Squads playlists.

While this game mode hasn't received many positive reviews, it was interesting to see Activision take a different approach and try the popular genre in the game.

An interesting image has recently appeared on /r/ModernWarfare subreddit. The Reddit user who posted it claims that it's the key art for the battle royale mode in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" and that the mode will be called Warzone. The user has deleted their account, most likely to avoid trouble for leaking the image, but it has quickly spread all over the internet and Twitter user TheGamingRevoYT has shared some images about the upcoming mode.

Besides the game mode name, the leak reveals several locations on the map as well as vehicles. Twitter has shared a few more details about the mode, including the image of Quarry, one of the locations on the map.

In addition to it, it appears there is going to be a tutorial mode at Armistice Training Facility.

Finally, it appears that quad bikes will be added to Warzone game mode as well. Treyarch had them in Blackout mode, and they will most likely appear in the upcoming battle royale mode as well.

Release date

At the moment, the exact release date of the game mode is unknown. However, the Twitter user has suggested that the mode will come sooner than the players expect it.

He believes that the mode could be released on Friday, February 21. There is a chance that Infinity Ward pushes this mode for Season 3, but it is very unlikely considering that the Classified mode can already be found in the game menu.