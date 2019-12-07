Epic Games has organized numerous tournaments, in "Fortnite Battle Royale," with massive prize pools. Some players, like 16-year-old Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, have already become millionaires playing this popular video game. It appears that the game creator is going to keep organizing even more competitive events, in the future, and players will be able to earn $15 million in December alone.

At the moment, the Fortnite Competitive Series is coming to an end and its final stage will be played on Sunday, December 8.

However, right after this event ends, Epic Games is going to release more information about massive Duos tournaments at the end of 2019. The video game developer revealed some basic information about the upcoming tournaments, but we will get the exact schedule and prize distribution very soon. Here is everything we know about the massive competitive event for December.

The tournaments are going to be massive

In Season 1, Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale," players can play the Squads and the Solo mode competitively.

Unfortunately, the Duos mode is available only in the core playlist, but the video game developer will still give a great chance to Duo teams to make big money this season. Winter Royale 2019 will consist of three separate Duos tournaments with $5 million prize pools every day!

"Three separate Duos tournaments on three different days in December with $5M prize pools each day. All server regions will take part in platform-specific Duos competition that will be open to any rank of player," Epic Games explained in a blog post.

The best part is that these tournaments will be platform-specific, which is great news for console and mobile players.

At the moment, we don't have more information on when the competition will start or what the prize distribution is going to be. However, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator will most likely post more details after the Fortnite Competitive Series concludes on Sunday, December 8.

Free cosmetic items

Once again, Epic Games is doing a drop of cosmetic items, on Twitch, during the ongoing competition.

Players could have earned free cosmetic items on Friday and Saturday, and they will also be able to earn a free spray, on Sunday, during the final stage of the event.

This time, however, players can earn free cosmetic items while watching the tournament on Twitch. Besides the official "Fortnite Battle Royale" channel content, players will be able to earn drops while watching many other channels in every region, including less popular regions like the Middle East.