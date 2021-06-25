The Rhodes household just got a little bigger. AEW star Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi welcomed daughter Liberty Iris on June 18th. Liberty's arrival came early, with the newborn weighing 6lbs 12oz. In an Instagram post, Cody shared a photo of him and Brandi cradling their newborn daughter's hand. The new dad went on to say that both mom and baby were doing wonderful.

The Couple's History

Cody and Brandi are considered one of Wrestling's power couples. Their relationship began when they were both working in WWE. As the son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes, Cody was establishing his own wrestler career.

Meanwhile, Brandi was working as a ring announcer Eden Stiles.

The couple married in September 2013, and three years later, they parted ways with WWE. As Cody embarked on his journey on the indie scene, Brandi was by his side. She served as his valet, but showed her athleticism by stepping into the squared circle for a wrestling match.

The pair's post WWE journey took them to Japan, Ring of Honor, and Impact Wrestling. But in 2019, they helped change the landscape of professional wrestling. The couple signed on with AEW, where they not only serve as on-screen talent, but also as executives behind the scenes.

The Pregnancy Announcement

The two aren't shy about sharing aspects of their lives with fans.

On the December 16, 2020, broadcast of AEW Dynamite, they revealed exciting news. In a video package, Cody and Brandi announced they were expecting. The promo showed the couple at home when they receive a mysterious package. Upon opening the box, Cody finds a pair of baby shoes along with an ornament revealing the newest Rhodes member was due in 2021.

The segment ends with the couple's dog Pharaoh wearing a bandana saying "Baby Security."

The Couple's Busy Year

This is shaping up to be a big year for Cody and Brandi. They're the latest wrestling couple to become parents. Liberty's birth comes days after fellow AEW star Jon Moxley and his wife Renee Paquette welcomed their daughter Nora.

Aside from being busy with their new baby, Cody and Brandi are also involved in running AEW. With Cody being one of the promotion's top talents, he's featured on television regularly. As for Brandi, she took time off during her pregnancy, however the new mom is ready to get back to work. She's promised her fans when the time's right she'll be back in the ring.

For fans missing Brandi on television, they'll be seeing more of her soon. Cody and Brandi will star in their own reality series Rhodes to the Top, set to premiere later this year on TNT. The show will give a glimpse of the couple's home life along with their day-to-day operations in the wrestling business.