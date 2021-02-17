During his legendary Wrestling career, Ric Flair is known for performing at a high level every time he stepped on the ring. Despite his age, Flair had given young wrestlers a run for their money until he ultimately decided to hang up his wrestling gear for good in 2012 after a 36-year wrestling career. So Flair can’t help himself but admire Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's body of work, who won a Super Bowl title at age 43 in his first year with the team.

Flair can’t say enough about how awesome Brady is

"I just can’t say enough about how awesome it is for Tom Brady to be the greatest," Flair said, per Ryan Satin of Fox Sports.

"Not because he’s 43, but he’s just the greatest,” stressed Flair, adding that the word “old” should not even be allowed in sports. According to Flair, Brady’s desire to continue playing despite his age is due to his love of the game. Flair admitted to Satin that he’s a big-time fan of Brady, whom he had a chance to meet once several years ago in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Flair said he and Brady ended up in the same room and had a chat. The wrestling legend said he found out that Brady is a long-time fan of him. Flair even posted a photo of his meeting with Brady on his official Twitter account.

Arians believe Brady drove to prove he could win with another team

In his 20-year stay with the New England Patriots, Brady won six Super Bowl rings with head coach Bill Belichick.

However, during the last offseason, Brady opted to test free agency and sign a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers. Brady’s critics were claiming that the quarterback could not win a Super Bowl without Belichick. But Brady proved them wrong as he led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl since 2002 with a 31-9 rout of defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

For his part, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring, more than all of the NFL teams, including the Patriots.

Arians says Brady has a competitive spirit

After their win, Arians was interviewed by Ray Lewis on “Inside the NFL,” where he was asked by the Hall of Fame linebacker why Brady left New England. “I think Brady’s competitive spirit is so strong that he wanted to do it,” Arians said, per Danny Jaillet of Yahoo Sports.

According to Arians, he believes that Brady wants to show people that he could win one outside of New England and outside of Belichick’s shadow. “I think [Brady] wanted to try a different way,” Arians said. While Brady led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title, the Patriots failed to make it to the postseason for the first time since 2008. Earlier, Brady said he would return for his second season with the Buccaneers and try to make another run at another Super Bowl title.