Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have headed for splitsville once again. The couple's four-year relationship was filled with many ups and downs. M of which were showcased on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The biggest issue the pair faced was Thompson's infidelity, and that's the reason the couple has split up again, this time reportedly for good.

How they became a couple

Khloé and Tristan began dating in August 2016; their relationship was plagued with problems from the beginning. Tristan's ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig was pregnant at the time he started dating Khloé.

Craig claims that she and Thompson were still a couple, but Khloé broke them up, an allegation both Khloé and Tristan denied.

Craig gave birth to a son named Prince in December 2016. Before long, Tristan and Khloé decided it was time they had their own family. In December 2017, Khloé announced they are expecting their first child. However, the happy moment would be overshadowed by a shocking revelation.

Tristan's cheating scandal

Tristan's first cheating scandal occurred in the spring of 2018 when news broke the Cleveland Cavaliers star had been unfaithful to Khloé during her pregnancy. Photos and videos surfaced of the NBA player getting cozy with other women. Days after Tristan's scandal became public, Khloé gave birth to their daughter True on April 12.

Despite the heartache and humiliation of the scandal, Khloé is stuck by her man. However, less than a year later, he was involved in another cheating scandal. In February 2019, Tristan was caught cheating on Khloé with Kylie Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods. This time Khloé wasn't so forgiving, and the couple broke up.

Giving Tristan a second chance

Khloé and Tristan remained in each other's lives as they co-parented their daughter; before long old feelings began to resurface with the exes. While quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic, the two realized they were still in love with each other. Tristan made strides to change himself for the better, and after giving a heartfelt apology to Khloé , they decided to give their relationship another shot.

Although the couple's reunion was met with skepticism, they were committed to making it work. They also began working on plans to have another child. However, the couple's attempts at having a second baby along with their romantic reunion may be over.

Infidelity and trust remained an issue

Although Khloé and Tristan put on a united front, infidelity and trust remained huge issues in their relationship. They continued to be plagued by reports of his unfaithfulness. Model Kimberly Alexander came forward with claims Thompson was the father of her five-year-old son. A DNA test would later prove Tristan wasn't the father, yet Alexander proclaimed he was the daddy.

In April 2021, a model named Sydney Chase then came forward with her own allegations about the Boston Celtics player.

Chase claimed she and Tristan had an affair that began in the fall of 2020 and continued until the spring of 2021. Tristan denied Chase's claims, yet the damage may have been too much.

Khloé has reportedly kicked her cheating beau to the curb once more. The pair split up shortly after the Sydney Chase affair became public. An upset Khloé has reached her breaking point with Tristan, and it appears their relationship is over for good with her vowing "she's done and will not go back."